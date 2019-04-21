That One Sentence
That One Sentence
On March 25, Matt Taibbi wrote in Rolling Stone:
On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr sent a letter to Congress, summarizing the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. The most telling section, quoted directly from Mueller’s report, read:
“[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”
That one sentence should end a roughly 33-month national ordeal (the first Russiagate stories date back to July 2016) in which the public was encouraged, both by officials and the press, to believe Donald Trump was a compromised foreign agent.
Although the investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome and that the Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through the Russian efforts, the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.
Pretty sure this has never happened to any other presidential candidate team.
“Team Trump Sure Did Talk to a Lot of Russians
Kevin DrumApril 19, 2019
The New York Times counted up every contact in the Mueller report between Team Trump and either Russians or WikiLeaks. They figure it comes to at least 140, of which 30 hadn’t been known before. That’s a lot of Russians! Here’s the whole thing in graphical form.”
https://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/
BTW,
Taibbi should be ashamed of that article.
Here is a very interesting and highly qualified analysis of Mueller final report
https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2019/04/special-counsel-mueller-disingenuous-and-dishonest-by-larry-c-johnson.html
Key conclusion
Summary
One interesting comment:Post Comment