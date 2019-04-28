Panetta and Trump: Who are You Calling Chumps?

Leon Panetta:

Trump treats Americans like we’re chumps

Check out the entire interview as it was excellent. But I had to look up this old fashion word:

a person who is easily tricked : a stupid or foolish person

OK – Trump supporters are easily tricked. But Trump wants to pretend he is a young vigorous man! Chris Matthews did talk about young people who are more likely to check out Urban Dictionary than the old fashion Merriam-Webster dictionary:

Someone who does not understand the basics of life on earth. Confused easily.

Actually this is the perfect description for Trump supporters. There are more definitions at Urban Dictionary that I would submit also apply!