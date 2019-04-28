Panetta and Trump: Who are You Calling Chumps?

Trump treats Americans like we’re chumps
Check out the entire interview as it was excellent. But I had to look up this old fashion word:
a person who is easily tricked : a stupid or foolish person
OK – Trump supporters are easily tricked. But Trump wants to pretend he is a young vigorous man! Chris Matthews did talk about young people who are more likely to check out Urban Dictionary than the old fashion Merriam-Webster dictionary:
Someone who does not understand the basics of life on earth. Confused easily.
Actually this is the perfect description for Trump supporters. There are more definitions at Urban Dictionary that I would submit also apply!
Who does Panetta think is “easily tricked”?
Those who believe that Russia had a impact on dumping Clinton are very easily tricked.
Sad that Krugman, among the media blizzard against the presidency, is one selling the .00000001 chance that Russia effected the election as if it were truth.
“Easily tricked” is buying Mueller’s top cover for the Russia gate operation.
“Who does Panetta think is “easily tricked”?”
Chumps like ilsm. Thanks for the really easy question!Post Comment