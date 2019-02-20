Wages continued to improve through January

NewDealdemocrat | February 20, 2019 7:01 am



One item I didn’t get around to in the last couple of weeks is how wages performed as of January’s jobs report. And the basic answer is: pretty good! The first graph below shows real, inflation adjusted average wage gains for non-managerial workers measured YoY:



As of January they were up +1.9%. This is the best showing except for a few months in 2015.

As Jared Bernstein has shown, the “real” gains in wages have a lot to do with the price of gas (blue in the graph below). But in the last two months they have risen the most in the last 8 years in real terms ex-energy:

So average workers are finally making some real headway. By the way, this also shows up in the Q4 2018 Employment Cost Index that was released three weeks ago: