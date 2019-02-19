In an editorial, the publisher of the Democrat-Reporter newspaper in Linden Alabama confirmed to the Montgomery Advertiser on Monday that he authored the Feb. 14 editorial calling for the return of a white supremacist hate group.
In a conversation, Goodloe Sutton added to the editorial.
“If we could get the Klan to go up there and clean out D.C., we’d all been better off.”
Asked to elaborate what he meant by cleaning up D.C., Sutton suggested lynching.
“We’ll get the hemp ropes out, loop them over a tall limb and hang all of them,” Sutton said.
Finally, someone who know what hemp is used for besides medicinal.
When asked if he felt it was appropriate for the publisher of a newspaper to call for the lynching of Americans, Sutton doubled down on his position.
“It’s not calling for the lynching of Americans. These are socialist-communists we’re talking about. Do you know what socialism and communism is?” Sutton asked.
Montgomery Advertiser reporter Melissa Brown
