Whatever Happened To Iran?

Who? What? Where?

Long a headliner in the news, Iran has disappeared from the headlnes, and even the lower pages. It has largely disappeared from the news, after being the g=big headline for a long time. This is probably good for Iran, despite its many flaws.

I have made a big effort to find out its current economic status. The little data out there seems to suggest that not much is happening. GDP had been falling in the aftermath of the US withdrawal from the JCPOA nuclear agreement, which Iran had and continues to adhere to, with the official support of the official signatories, even as private companies in many of them against their governments, have pulled back from dealing with Iran under US pressure. But that is old news.

The US withdrawal from the JCPOA was provocative, and pushed many companies such as France’s Total to withdraw from dealing with Iran, along with many others. This satisfied a campaign promise of Trump’s, even as he has been lying on a 15 per day rate recently according to recent reports.

About the time of the US’s withdrawal over a half year ago, there were many reports of having a collapsing economy.There were many reports of demonstrstions against the government in hardline Islamist regions over the troubled economy. Somehow these reports seem to have stopped, although I would not rule out that some may still be happening. But the world is not hearing of them, and I do not think this is due to some increased level of Iranian suppression.