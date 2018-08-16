Another Great Passes on Into the History of Soul
1964 “Won’t Be Long”
1967 “Respect”
“My Country Tis of Thee” A pgl request in comments
Having Church . . . “Rock Steady,” A little “Soul Train”
Aretha was great. Her stand for Civil Rights was a call for greatness. Trump is the opposite of Aretha!
pgl:
You have to drag the person-whose-name-should-go-unmentioned in here and in association with Aretha too?
TalkingPointsMemo has a story noting how Trump paid tribute to Aretha by noting she supposedly worked for him. The comments section has already blown up at this absurdity!
BTW – thanks for both of her excellent performances!
pgl:
She is a bit older than I. I was there when she was hitting the record books for great songs and soul. 67 was a tough time for Black Americans who were being pushed to the discriminatory limit and males of all races and backgrounds as we were slowly being sucked into the military by choice or the draft. Some brave souls left the country or decided to fight back in protest. Brave in their own right and manner. In April 68 MLK was assassinated, sparking the riots on the west side of Chicago and I was on my way to the west coast for boot camp less than two weeks later. In 63 I was sitting in Study Class at Lane Tech when they announced JFK was shot. RFK was shot in Jun of 68. Three good men who died young gone in less than 5 years. A good Italian boy, Dion DiMucci did a good job of asking if anyone had seen his old friends . . .
It is hard not to be angry with the politics today and it is harder not to strike back at the stupidity of those who put this piece of white-trash in office. The ignorance is abundantly displayed.
January 20, 2009!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsNHhJTZAM0“>Aretha
Speaking of 1968, Aretha sang Precious Lord during MLK’s funeral:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FdFrtNacgU
One of the tributes to the Queen of Soul came from the great John Lewis.
pgl:
You may like this: https://qz.com/emails/quartz-obsession/1360749/ by Quartz. Its all about Aretha . . . "Rock Steady" is now up