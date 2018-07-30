Rigging the student loan system

Americans today hold $1.5 trillion in student debt, and recent research reveals that the effects of this outsized and growing debt are much more devastating than previously thought, particularly for communities of color. From bankruptcy protections and lower interest rates and fees to safeguards from fraudulent educational programs and even full student debt cancellation, economic justice and higher education advocates continue to ask Congress and the Department of Education to help borrowers who are trapped by student loan debt. These advocates have fought tooth and nail for even the “small” victories they’ve had. Borrower advocates, for example, have been struggling for the last four years to get the Department of Education to develop and implement a simple process to invalidate the debt of borrowers who are defrauded by their schools; Congress tasked the Department of Education with doing this nearly 25 years ago.