Kung Fu Monkey Nobel Prize

I just learned that Quinnipiak U polled asking people whether Donald Trump deserved a Nobel Prize for his Singapore summit. I honestly thought that this was a great opportunity for Kung Fu Monkey to score again. Kung Fu Monkey is a blog where a dialogue was posted in which one of the bloggers confidently asserts that 27% of US adults are insane reactionaries. That was the fraction who voted for Alan Keyes against Barack Obama. It is impressive how in many polls roughly 27% take an absurdly right wing position. It is striking how many times it is exactly 27$. Now, for the first time, I went looking for a Kung Fu Monkey crazification factor 27%. First try. No peeking and lo and behold“President Trump does not deserve the Nobel Peace Prize, voters say 66 – 27 percent.”
I’ve also noticed that a similar fraction of self identified Republicans do not take the crazy right wing position. They have a Fu Kung Ape sanity factor. This time, close but only one perfect hit
“Republicans say 58 – 29 percent that Trump deserves the Nobel Prize”
Basically almost all non crazy Republicans are now calling themselves independents. Self identified Republicans are insaaane.
I wonder what the sanity factor is for progressives? Notice I do not say Democrats, cause that is not what they are. And that is despite the obvious fact that there is absolute zero chance of any progressive ever being adopted by a Republican dominated government(which these days means they need 41 Senators and.or the house or Potus).
Take a look around and notice the progressive conversation is still dominated by what Dems did not do, while trump and the gop burns down the country. I mean seriously, people are still talking about the 2016 Dem primary more than anything that is occurring. And that has led to a litmus test applied everywhere.
I am fine with those tests until the primaries are over, but then the need is to unite behind whoever the winner of the primary is. History shows us it does not happen with progressives.
And that has to be a loss of sanity.