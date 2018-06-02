May jobs report: excellent news on unemployment, underemployment, and wages

March was revised upward by 20,000. April was revised downward by -5,000, for a net change of 15,000.

Here are the headlines on wages and the braoder measures of underemployment:

The more leading numbers in the report tell us about where the economy is likely to be a few months from now. These were mixed.

Other important coincident indicators help us paint a more complete picture of the present:

Overtime declined -0.2 hours from 3.7 hours to 3.5 hours. Professional and business employment (generally higher-paying jobs) increased by 23,000 and is up +206,000 YoY.



the index of aggregate hours worked in the economy rose by 0.2%.

the index of aggregate payrolls rose by 0.5%.

Other news included:

the alternate jobs number contained in the more volatile household survey increased by +293,000 jobs. This represents an increase of 2,582,000 jobs YoY vs. 2,363,000 in the establishment survey.

Government jobs increased by 5,000.

the overall employment to population ratio for all ages 16 and up rose 0.1% to 60.4 m/m and is up 0.4% YoY.

The labor force participation rate declined -0.1% to 62.7 m/m and is unchanged YoY

SUMMARY

This was an excellent report with only a few drawbacks. Both unemployment and underemployment fell to rates not seen since the turn of the Millennium. Perhaps more significant, average hourly earnings for nonsupervisory workers increased at the highest rate since 2009. The trend over the last 6 months has been rising, and it appears that ordinary workers are finally getting a little wage traction.

Other good news included the continued decline in involuntary part-time employment, and the decline in short term unemployment to its lowest level in the expansion.

There were a few negative notes, including an increase in discouraged workers, a decline in the manufacturing workweek (which really just took back April’s gain), a decline in the leading temp jobs number, and a deceleration in gains in the higher-paying business and professional category. Further, undoubtedly this report will signal to the Fed that it is OK to raise interest rates again.

This report was a continuation of the recent string of very good reports, as last autumn’s big increase in consumer spending feeds through into jobs. I nevertheless expect the late cycle trend of deceleration to re-assert itself over the next few months.