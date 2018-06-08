Brief JOLTS update

I’m still traveling, so this will be a quick update.
In re yesterday’s JOLTS report (June 7), the main take seems to be that job openings were higher than the total number of unemployed, so presumably they could all be hired and we’d have actual full employment next month, right?
I don’t think so. Month after month, hires have totaled considerably fewer than openings for several years. If full employment were so close, why wouldn’t hires be catching up? And every month, there are new layoffs, quits, and other separations, all of whom (except for those who retire) are available to fill those job openings.
In any event, let me focus on the simple metric of “hiring leads firing.” Here’s the long term relationship since 2000, quarterly through the end of March:
No sign yet of either turning down, although both may be plateauing.
In the 2000s business cycle, hires YoY turned down well in advance of the recession. That isn’t the case now:
so there’s no danger sign of any oncoming economic downturn in this month’s report.
Here is a close-up of the last several years, monthly, of hiring vs. separations:
The YoY comparisons will get more challenging starting next month, as hires have been within a 2% range since last May, and have not made a new high since last October.
Since we are late in the cycle, my anticipation is that we will indeed see negative YoY readings on hiring at some point in the second half of this year, but we’ll see.
We are at the high tide of the Boomer Withdrawal. Luckily for government data centers, the withdrawal’s absolute height is right now, it will slowly ebb until the mid-20’s when the reversal starts to happen.
We are at the high tide of the Boomer Withdrawal. Luckily for government data centers, the withdrawal's absolute height is right now, it will slowly ebb until the mid-20's when the reversal starts to happen.

Mucho job growth this cycle is from replacement hiring rather than expansion of the business. This has made the U series a flawed irrelevancy, the smaller cohort has created lower jobless claims than in the late 20th century and wage growth stagnate as the labor market conditions are of full employment aggregates, but not full employment business real profit. Because it is not full employment. This is the impact of the withdrawal. A mismatched labor market and poor productivity it has caused. JOLTS record openings show this. They keep amping up openings with a lower wage than what the labor market is demanding. The only real answer for this is time. Pure and simple. By this point next decade, things will be looking far better. Whether popular support for the FIRE economy remains could be a bolt in the gears, but even they don't realize that won't be a easy transfer either. Americans have been pampered since 1983, badly pampered. When the FIRE economy goes, so does the pampering. It could get ugly with the shortages. Potential famine is a possibility as well.