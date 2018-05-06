Why States Should Not Be Allowed to Alter the ACA with Waivers
CMS is allowing states to seek waivers to alter parts of the ACA. According to Republicans, state government knows better than the federal government the needs of its citizens and can design a better healthcare plan for them. Michigan along with Kentucky and another state have applied for waivers. Michigan and Kentucky have been approved. The Michigan bill has made it through the Republican legislature and will go to the governor to be signed (hopefully vetoed). The troublesome part of Michigan State Senate Bill 0897 (2018) can be found in SEC. 107B.
(E) If A COUNTY’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE REACHES 8.5%, ALLOW A RECIPIENT IN THAT COUNTY TO MEET THE WORKFORCE ENGAGEMENT REQUIREMENT IN THIS SECTION BY ACTIVELY SEEKING EMPLOYMENT ACCORDING TO THE MICHIGAN EMPLOYMENT SECURITY ACT, 1936 (EX SESS) PA 1, MCL 421.1 TO 421.75. IF, ONLY AFTER A COUNTY’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE HAS REACHED 8.5%, THE COUNTY’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE SUBSEQUENTLY DROPS TO 5.0%, THE RECIPIENT MUST, AGAIN, MEET THE WORKFORCE ENGAGEMENT REQUIREMENTS AS REQUIRED UNDER THIS SECTION.
This is a relief valve for “counties” with high unemployment. In effect if Michigan counties have a high unemployment rate (8.5% or above), the unemployed workers in that county can have Medicaid until such time as the Unemployment Rate drops to 5%. Then the workers are expected to seek employment to be eligible for Medicaid. Ok, that should cover Detroit, Flint, Saginaw, Muskegon, etc. high unemployment rate. which exceeds 8.5%. Or does it qualify them?
The issue with SEC 107B is the word “Counties.” By using solely the word counties, SEC 107B does not make an exception for townships, villages, or cities. For example, Wayne County has an unemployment rate of 5.5% and not 8.5% or greater. As a result, Detroit which does have an unemployment rate greater than 8.5% does not qualify because it is not a county. Neither would the other Michigan cities in other counties with low unemployment rates qualify. Set this aside for a moment.
As many of you may know, Amazon rejected Detroit as a site for HQ2. While mentioned in the Amazon response, the claim of a lack of talent can be refuted as there are 52 million people living within 5 hours of Detroit, plenty of schools of higher education located in and around the Detroit, and also far more of each than exists Seattle. What Fortune Magazine pointed out as the primary issue for Detroit being rejected was the lack of a regional transportation system similar to what may be found in Chicago. Dan Gilbert fleshes out the bones of the reason with this detail:
“What became crystal clear to us from countless surveys, discussions, observations, studies, and even Amazon itself, is that having a strong mass transit solution is the ante to play for a ‘millennial’ workforce, as well as for the most successful and dynamic companies in the world.
Amazon conducted an internal survey of their employees, and the results showed that the ability to move seamlessly around a city with strong mass transit was a critical priority.
Companies like Amazon and their employee base require and depend upon a dynamic and reliable transit. If we are determined to attract exciting opportunities to metropolitan Detroit, then it’s time to get in a room and figure it out.”
The last go-around for a mass transit system was rejected.
The largest citizen cohort in the US wants to utilize public transportation rather than tool-around in pickup trucks to get to work. Amazon and other companies are looking beyond the baby boomer generation requirements to satisfy this new and larger cohort of citizens – Millennials. Automotive OEMs are in for another rude awakening in the next decade after they cut back on building smaller vehicles in favor of ever larger SUVs and Pickups. Gasoline sits at $2.90 today. If demand goes away and gasoline goes up in price, the OEMs will be retooling again.
Now back to high unemployment rates in cities as compared to the counties in which they reside.
Detroit Free Press, Nancy Kaffer:
“Sen. Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton, who is a gubernatorial candidate, told Gongwer that there were 31,000 job openings within an “easy commute” of his district. Colbeck, an Islamophobe and general holder of screwy beliefs, failed to mention that Canton opts out of SMART, the regional bus system. Commuting how, Senator?”
If Amazon believes there is not enough Public Transportation available for its “desired” labor force to get back and forth to work, then why would the legislature believe it is possible for the residents of cities to be able to travel outside of city limits? The cost and insured ownership of an automobile is expensive by national standards. Senate Bill 0897 will require residents in high unemployment cities to travel a distances even if there is no regional transportation available or a community with jobs opts out if the already low income and unemployed want Medicaid. It begs a question:
Is the failure to allow Michigan cities the same exemption as counties a feature or a bug?
The Great Lakes Beacon’s Danielle Emerson had this to say about the application of the exemptions.
So, who will get exemptions? Based on the unemployment information collected, there are 17 counties with unemployment rates meeting or exceeding 8.5 percent: Kalkaska, Oceana, Alcona, Iosco, Lake, Emmet, Chippewa, Ogemaw, Ontonagon, Arenac, Schoolcraft, Roscommon, Alger, Montmorency, Presque Isle, Cheboygan and Mackinac.
The majority of those counties (15) are represented solely by the Republicans with only parts of two counties being represented by Democrats.”
It is a feature and meant to penalize cities of which, by-the-way, the population is predominately minority. SEC 107B pits cities against rural areas. Michigan is going back to pre-ACA when it penalized single adults and under employed married adults with or without children if they were not working enough hours to satisfy the state mandated minimum. In the end the hidden costs of no insurance surpass the cost of Medicaid.
In 2013 upon the passage of Medicaid Expansion in Michigan, Michigan State Senator (Fowlerville) Joe Hune said; “I voted ‘no’ because I could not stomach pushing this garbage forward.”
Here is what Senator Joe Hune had to say in 2018 on Senate Bill 0897: “Making people reliant on the government for life’s necessities does not empower them or improve their situation, I heard a lot of absurd language calling this bill disgraceful. What I think is truly disgraceful is trapping people in a cycle of poverty and victimhood so that they have no choice but to relinquish their God-given freedom to certain politicians who genuinely disdain them.”
During his first term, Senator Joe Hune voted himself and other Senators a lifetime of taxpayer paid-for healthcare insurance in 2012. Soon to be citizen Joe Hune has had little experience in the private sector; but, he has little to worry about as his healthcare will still be intact if he loses a job there.
Of course the trapping of people in a cycle of poverty only applies only to cities with a predominantly minority population and not those populations living in rural areas outside of cities. Go figure what the reasoning is . . .
HT to Charles Gaba at ACAsignups.net whose article caught my attention.
Nice blue state they got there in MI.
EM:
According to Princeton Consortium and Sam “the man” Wang, Michigan is a part of a gaggle of states which vote Dem in national elections but are gerrymandered to allow for the election of Repub House Reps. Since 1992 until this last election (Ballotpedia), Michigan has voted Dem in national elections for the “Pres” and mostly for its Fed Senators. House Reps and State legislators have not been so consistently Dem.
Some seem to thing or think this can all be fixed and go away with a popular vote for the “Pres” so to speak. This is like taking your finger and swiping the frosting off the cake leaving the cake’s main substance behind. In effect, you have not fixed the “main” problem of gerrymandering districts to impact the results of state and federal elections . . . hence swiping the frosting and leaving the cake.
A good example of the issue is Pennsylvania with the drawing of its Congressional districts. Large Congressional districts on average are 700,000 and are super easy to gerrymander. Cut that in half and its gets harder to gerrymander (I wrote about this in “Reign of Witches”). Even though Michigan has consistently gone Dem in national elections for the “Pres” by ~52% to ~48%, the Fed House Reps number 9-5 Repub, and there are other factors which came into play here. Stein and other candidates achieved a higher percentage of the vote than in other elections probably due to the lies about HRC, failure to pay attention to Michigan needing help, and slow voting in densely populated areas such as Detroit.
The same holds true for state districting for State Reps and the Senators. It is an issue in Michigan.
It gets to be fun when I appear on facebook and answer self – proclaimed Repubs about Michigan and who has controlled the governor’s office and the legislature since 1990. The state Senate has been controlled by Repubs. The State house has been mostly controlled by Repubs. Dems never had a trifecta to include the Governor which occurred since 2011 and during some of Engler’s reign. Yet the state went Dem in national elections from 1990 till 2016?
Presenting the facts is not welcome on either side and I have been made aware of it. Repubs call the facts hateful. I guess the truth hurts. When supporting Dem candidates in the state, I am told they have to walk a fine line. I do not need a blue-dog representing me as it is the same as swiping the frosting off of the cake and leaving the cake behind of what Dems really mean.
It gets really cantankerous when you start to show them how Reagan, Bush II, and Trump are undermining their manufacturing jobs with the tax cuts that went into place and skewed heavily to moneyed and political interests (Cheney’s “Finally something for us), 1% of the household taxpayers making >$500,000 annually, and corporations.
Run,
Yep, the white people in rural areas have dominated since the civil rights act in many states. And especially in state elections.
Which is why we have policies like these. And why we see white people making it harder and harder for minorities to vote. The amazing thing to me is how many white people vote to cut off their noses to spite their face.
And I see no change possible until progressives increase their appearance at the polls in every election.
Progressives increasing their numbers at the polls, by itself, won’t do it. Lots of recent analyses have shown that, in general, the cities are blue and the rural areas are red. There is a huge disparity between blue counties and red counties nationwide. Progressives are going to have to face up to the need to sell to the rural areas as well as the urban ones, given the way our political jurisdictions are structured. Given recent experiences, healthcare ought to be very salable out in the countryside these days.Post Comment