run75441 | April 16, 2018 12:03 am



The OM Wiener award goes to House Speaker Paul Ryan. Paul Ryan can’t just leave, go home, and check with Oscar Mayer to see if he can still drive the OM Wiener Mobile again like he did as a college student. Naaaw, instead he is threating baby boomers with making them pay again for their SS.

Ryan: “The one thing I obviously care a great deal about is entitlement reform and in particular health care entitlement reform,”

To put it into Randian language, the end of Medicare, Medicaid, and the ACA.

Ryan: “The boomer generation is retiring and we have not prepared these programs,”

Before we give Paul the keys to the OM Wiener Mobile and he cracks it up, maybe he should explain? In spite of baby boomers building up a trust fund which has been used to cut taxes for corporations, the 1%, and other special interests, Paul who went to college on SS Survivor Benefits wants baby boomers to pay again and more.

– Then there is Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

Angry teachers took to the streets at the Kentucky state capitol in Frankfort Kentucky during the final days of the legislature shouting; “What do we want? Funding! When do we want it? Now!”

39 school districts, including the state’s largest in Louisville and Lexington closed as a result of teachers taking days off to go to Frankfort and protest the lack of action by the legislature. The bill passed by the legislature failed to shore up a state employees’ pension system that has less than a third of the money on hand that it needs to pay retirees.

Governor Matt Bevin had this to say about the teachers at the state capitol: “I guarantee you somewhere in Kentucky today a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them, I guarantee you somewhere today a child was physically harmed or ingested poison because they were home alone because a single parent didn’t have any money to take care of them. I’m offended by the idea that people so cavalierly and so flippantly disregarded what’s truly best for children.”

– R.Lee Ermey died April 15, 2018 at the age of 74. For those of you who may not make the connection, honorary Gunnery Sergeant Emery played the Platoon Commander during Boot Camp in Stanley Kubricks “Full Metal Jacket.” I thought he was a lifer like my cousin who was a Master Gunnery Sergeant. Ermey served from 1961 to 1972. He did give a very convincing display of a drill instructor and convinced me of his authenticity. There was a private Joker, Snowflake, and Pyle. I was in Boot Camp with them. Staff Sergeant was in country for 14 months in 1968. He earned his honorary second rocker. Semper Fi.

A picture of a Trump staff meeting showing Vice President Pence in attendance and reviewing the strike on Syria was now said to be a meeting on Thursday night when Trump was updated on Syria. White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders used this picture to show a meeting which occurred on Friday night.

Unfortunately for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, VP Pence was in Peru on Friday night when the strike occurred. However, the picture was not on Thursday night either as UN Representative Nikki Haley was pictured in a striped shirt which she wore on Wednesday and not Thursday. Damn those eagle-eyed Whitehouse Press Correspondents.

From Peru, Vice President Pence was busily updating Congress on the air strike. Something President Trump would never had thought of doing.

– Like Father, like son. Apparently, Trump junior as a judge on the show Apprentice felt it was necessary to interview one of the contestants. Michael Cohen was able to get US Weekly to pull the story. Trump Jr is ending his 12 year marriage to his present wife Vanessa. The apple has not fallen far from the tree. I am sure there is more to be discovered with Michael Cohen.

– Finally, it is April 15 and here near Ann Arbor Michigan we have had snow and freezing rain again. It must be some of that fake climate change stuff going on which some of our commenters deny is happening. The climate is changing and not for the better.