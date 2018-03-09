Impacts of Temperature
As taken from the comments section. EMichael’s commentary on temperature and its impact.
“Air conditioning has changed demographics, too. It’s hard to imagine the rise of cities like Dubai or Singapore without it.
As residential units spread rapidly across America in the second half of the 20th century, the population in the “sun belt” – the warmer south of the country, from Florida to California – boomed from 28% of Americans to 40%.
As retirees in particular moved from north to south, they also changed the region’s political balance. The author Steven Johnson has plausibly argued that air conditioning elected Ronald Reagan.
Reagan came to power in 1980, a time when America used more than half the world’s air conditioning.
Emerging economies have since caught up quickly: China will soon become the global leader. The proportion of air-conditioned homes in Chinese cities jumped from under a tenth to more than two-thirds in just 10 years.
In countries like India, Brazil and Indonesia, the market for air conditioners is expanding at double-digit rates. And there’s plenty more room for growth: 11 of the world’s 30 largest cities are in the tropics.
The boom in air conditioning is good news for many reasons.
Studies show that it lowers mortality during heat waves. Heat makes prison inmates fractious – air conditioning pays for itself by reducing fights.
When the temperature exceeds 21C or 22C in exam halls, students start to score lower in math tests.
In offices, air conditioning makes us more productive: according to one early study, it made US government typists do 24% more work.
Economists have since confirmed that relationship between productivity and keeping cool.
William Nordhaus divided the world into cells, by lines of latitude and longitude, and plotted each one’s climate, output and population. The hotter the average temperature, he found, the less productive the people.
According to Geoffrey Heal and Jisung Park, a hotter-than-average year is bad for productivity in hot countries, but good in cold ones. They conclude that human productivity peaks at between 18C and 22C.”
“ How air conditioning changed the world”
And the math on the study of Nordhaus is way, way beyond my pay grade.
“ Geography and macroeconomics: New data and new findings”
Abstract: The linkage between economic activity and geography is obvious: Populations cluster mainly on coasts and rarely on ice sheets. Past studies of the relationships between economic activity and geography have been hampered by limited spatial data on economic activity. The present study introduces data on global economic activity, the G-Econ database, which measures economic activity for all large countries, measured at a 1° latitude by 1° longitude scale. The methodologies for the study are described. Three applications of the data are investigated.
First, the puzzling “climate-output reversal” is detected, whereby the relationship between temperature and output is negative when measured on a per capita basis and strongly positive on a per area basis.
Second, the database allows better resolution of the impact of geographic attributes on African poverty, finding geography is an important source of income differences relative to high-income regions.
Finally, we use the G-Econ data to provide estimates of the economic impact of greenhouse warming, with larger estimates of warming damages than past studies.
Run, the link to the paper is broken.
Other than that the paper is rather long in the tooth, relying on IPCC AR3 level model output/scenarios. From the paper: ” The scenarios are drawn from the multimodel assessments in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Third Assessment Report (19), Chapter 9, figures 9.10 and 9.11. ”
The IPCC is in the middle of developing the sixth assessment report. We’re already seeing some comments on the preliminary organization and drafting goals.
This article used 3.0C temperature impact by 2100 from AR3. 3.0C is a mid-range estimate from the the AR which ranged from 1.1 low to 6.4C.
The AR6 rumors concerned what estimate should be used as the for temperature impact by 2100 from the more recent studies, which are much closer to what AR3 used as its low. From memory the new studies have ranged in the 0.75C to 1.8C on the low range range and peaking <4C.
I doubt that the new AR will show temperature impact in that low, but it will definitely be lowered from AR5.
Every time I C&P a post, I have to redo the quote marks. The address was ok, the quote marks were not.
Air conditioning also locks people in their houses and keeps them away from their neighbors.
so the answer to global warming is more air conditioning?
(just so you know, you can live without air conditioning. even in Florida.)
i’ve often wondered how much global warming could be attributed to air conditioning…it has certainly been responsible for a lot of the expansion of our electric generating capacity, since the periods of peak electric demand are always when air conditioning use is highest…up until recently, the lion’s share of that electricity came from burning coal, but even switching to natural gas for power hasn’t on net reduced the greenhouse effect resulting from power generation, as enough methane escapes while extracting natural gas to offset the reduction of CO2 emissions when burning it….celebrating its expansion at double digit rates world wide obviously just means more of the same every where else on the planet…
in addtion, since our air conditioners are just heat exchangers, they’re actually heating the outdoors as much as they cool the indoors, & hence are a major contributor to the heat island effect in big cities…
RJS, as for AC warming, it would be a SMALL part of the Urban Heat Island effect of urban areas.
this comment has a couple of issues: “..but even switching to natural gas for power hasn’t on net reduced the greenhouse effect resulting from power generation, as enough methane escapes while extracting natural gas to offset the reduction of CO2 emissions when burning it…” 1) I can’tspeak for the GHE, but for CO2 the US has the largest reduction in CO2 emissions, largely associated with the US shift to burning gas.
RJS, to continue, the at least one of the papers making the claim of leaking gas during fracking has been retracted. https://retractionwatch.com/2018/01/22/fracking-paper-overstated-size-methane-leak-marcellus-shale-earning-retraction/
We’ll have to see what they have when they re-submit.Post Comment