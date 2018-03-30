Globalization
The story of globalization from a US point of view continues. Here AB reader Denis Drew is highlighted at DeLong’s website:
Brad DeLong asks ‘what did PK miss?’
Comment of the Day: Dennis Drew: GLOBALIZATION: WHAT DID PAUL KRUGMAN MISS?: “I’m always the first to say that if today’s 10 dollars an hour jobs paid 20 dollars an hour…
…(Walgreen’s, Target, fast food less w/much high labor costs) that would solve most social problems caused by loss of manufacturing (to out sourcing or automation). The money’s there. Bottom 40% income take about 10% of overall income. “Mid” take about 67.5%. Top 1%, 22.5%. The instrument of moving 10% more from “mid” to the bottom is higher consumer prices arriving with the sudden reappearance of nationwide, high union density (see below for the easy application). The instrument of retrieving the “mid’s” lost 10% is Eisenhower level confiscatory taxes for the top 1%.
Jack Kennedy lowered max income tax rate from 92% to 70% to improve incentives (other cuts followed). But with the top 1% wages now 20X (!) what they were in the 60s while per capita only doubled since, there will be all the incentive in the world left over while we relieve them of the burden of stultifying wealth. 🙂
The new blue Congress (if it manages to get itself elected by standing for nothing — I wouldn’t bet on it if Trump takes a fall and Pence reapplies intelligence to Republican chicanery) has merely to mandate union certification and re-certification elections at every private workplace; one, three or five year cycle, plurality rules on the latter. Not my idea:
Why Not Hold Union Representation Elections on a Regular Schedule? Andrew Strom — November 1st, 2017 https://onlabor.org/why-not-hold-union-representation-elections-on-a-regular-schedule/
That guy really knows what he is talking about.
IN what world is there any chance whatsoever of the GOP doing anything that might possibly help unions?
https://www.gnapartners.com/infographic/right-to-work-states/
Take a wild guess at what parties controlled these states. This kind of thinking is just another example of the foolish notion that trump was elected because of his appeal to the working man. Yeah, he appealed to the white working man, and for those few white working men who actually were stupid enough to think he would help them, they have been shown it was total bs.
Somehow this guy thinks that the GOP sponsored Employee Rights Act is a sign the GOP wants to help labor. It is the opposite:
” Yesterday, House Republicans took the first steps in a sweeping attack on worker rights. The House Education and Workforce subcommittee held a hearing on three anti-worker bills, the Workforce Democracy and Fairness Act, the Employee Privacy Protection Act, and the Employee Rights Act. These bills show congressional Republicans’ efforts to use the voter suppression playbook to attack unions: While none of these bills makes unions illegal, they all take steps to make it more difficult to form them, which in turn makes it harder for workers to ensure they can share in their employers’ gains. The most egregious of the three bills is the misleadingly named Employee Rights Act, which would further rig the system against workers attempting to join together at work. Among other provisions, the bill would also require that a union win a majority of all workers eligible to vote in the election, not just a majority of the workers that do vote in the election. By that standard, each of the bill’s cosponsors would have lost their own elections.”
https://www.americanprogressaction.org/progress-reports/push-it-to-the-limit/
EMichael,
Well I’m glad you’re on our side anyway. “The new blue Congress ” “The new blue Congress ” “The new blue Congress ” — in case you didn’t notice.
Trump won by trading places with Obama: Obama played (played) the progressive black guy against Wall Street Romney; Trump played (played) the blue collar hero against Wall Street Hillary. Bernie would have kicked both Repub behinds easily. “[Obama] would have won Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin each time even if Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee had been severed from their states and cast adrift into the Great Lakes”
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/23/upshot/how-the-obama-coalition-crumbled-leaving-an-opening-for-trump.html
It may be a while before Trumpies find out it’s all bs. Better for the Dems to be for something real — that really restores middle class economic (bargaining) — and — political power. Late dean of the Washington press corps David Broder said that when he came to DC in the fifties all the lobbyists were union.
* * * * * *
Let’s break this down — just to be technical; to be precise on exactly what the bills mean (not making any argument). Certification does not make a union (like licensing a union) — it only makes the union the exclusive bargaining representative in that workplace. Voluntary recognition means the employer can grant exclusivity. So we don’t get sloppy.
As for majority of all who could vote or dragging out certification (been done to state government employees who courts say lack full constitutional freedom of association) that’s so wildly regressive even in this climate that it could never be imposed (bill was up last May).
* * * * * *
Legally mandating cert and recert elections at every private workplace would be so sublimely easy …
Why Not Hold Union Representation Elections on a Regular Schedule?
Andrew Strom — November 1st, 2017
https://onlabor.org/why-not-hold-union-representation-elections-on-a-regular-schedule/
A new blue congress needs 60 in the Senate. Even if that happens it does not matter with the current pos in office.
