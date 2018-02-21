Divide and Rule
There was a time, one I can remember from when I was growing up (the 1950s and 60s), when being a liberal meant you wanted certain rights and benefits for everyone, at least ostensibly. We had Social Security because everyone should have a basic pension when they retire, and all disabled people need to be cared for. Freedom of speech was for everyone, even those horrible Nazis in Skokie. Liberals wanted national health insurance so everyone could afford medical care, but settled for Medicare, a universal program for seniors. Protestors like me were not against the rhetoric of universalism but the hypocritical practice, where blacks, Mexican and Filipino farmworkers and poor single moms were denied their share. That was then.
Now, liberals are concerned about minorities and the poor. They are against privilege, which is defined as not being a minority or poor. Public programs are designed to give assistance to the most oppressed and not waste their resources on those who have the privilege to fend for themselves. A poster child for the new politics is higher education. Liberals want bigger subsidies, like more Pell Grants, for the poorest students and those who self-select by enrolling in community college. They were distraught at Bernie Sanders’ call for free public higher ed for all, since that would siphon off scarce resources for the benefit of privileged, nonpoor families. From their perspective, this was proof that Bernie and his ilk were unwoke: unaware of the scourge of privilege, they even wanted public support for it.In fact, nothing is more important for the future of progressive politics than a return to universalism. If you doubt this, read this powerful reportage in the New York Times on the divisions opened up by Obamacare. It describes two women, one working part-time and living below the poverty line who gets ample, free health coverage, the other working full-time in a middle class job who is stuck with monthly $1000 premiums and a big deductible. That’s not a bug but a feature: the program was set up to focus its support on those at the bottom and charge full freight for everyone else.
The effect is to divide the working class into two groups, poor winners and nonpoor losers. The politics are toxic, as you might expect. (Yes, the reporter found a Democrat to represent women below the poverty line and a Republican for women above it, which gives it an unfortunate air of exaggeration, but the logic of the comparison remains compelling.) It is also bad social policy, since at the margin households making $80,000 a year (the middle class example) can also skimp on care if the financial pinch is too much.
There is an interesting analysis of this phenomenon in “When Exclusion Replaces Exploitation: The Condition of the Surplus-Population under Neoliberalism” by Daniel Zamora. He points out that modern politics has become a contest between a Right that demonizes poor people, minorities and immigrants as living off the hard work of decent folk (the role formerly assigned to the capitalist class by socialists) and a Left that valorizes these same oppressed groups and regards everyone else as privileged. They differ over which side they take, but they both see the cleavage between the bottom and the middle as the essential point of departure. I’m not on board with his solution (explained here), but he is spot on about the problem.
I wish it were enough to just espouse a universalist progressive agenda, but we are so deep in the muck today that we have to go beyond this. We should be as clear and outspoken as possible about the moral and political dead-end to which “targeted” liberalism has taken us.
A short story:
First an error in the NYT article. Every person in a family of 3 or more does not pay $6,000 a piece. The max is ~$12,000 and this includes copays and deductibles. Now a story.
As the ranking member of the Budget Committee, Senator Jeff Sessions and the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. Fred Upton came up with a plan to attack the legality of the Risk Corridor payments. They joined forces with the Appropriations Panel Chairman Rep. Jack Kingston whose panel funds the Department of Health and Human Services and the Labor Department. Kind of get the picture so far?
Questioning whether the Risk Corridor payments were being appropriated correctly, the Appropriations Panel forced the HHS to make changes in how they appropriated funds allowing Congress to stop all appropriations. The PPACA could no longer appropriate the funds as they were subject to the discretion of Congress. The GAO issue an opinion on the legality of what the HHS was doing with funds.
As it was, the HHS could no longer appropriate funds to make Risk Corridor payments unless the funds were already appropriated by Congress or Congress approved new funds which was not going to happen with a Republican controlled House.
Appropriations Panel Chairman Rep. Jack Kingston put the final nail in the coffin by inserting one sentence in Section 227 of the 2015 “Cromnibus” Act (dated December 16, 2014) which escaped notice. In the 2015 Appropriations Act, the sentence inserted said no “other” funds in this bill could be used for Risk Corridor payments.
Sec. 227. None of the funds made available by this Act from the Federal Hospital Insurance Trust Fund or the Federal Supplemental Medical Insurance Trust Fund, or transferred from other accounts funded by this Act to the “Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services–Program Management” account, may be used for payments under section 1342(b)(1) of Public Law 111-148 (relating to risk corridors).
This came about after jeffrey beauregard sessions (Rev Kaine look alike) wrote a letter to the GAO and they agreed only Congress could appropriate funds. Michigan Rep Fred Upton and Florida Rep Jack Kingston put the plan into play in the appropriations bill that year. Rep. Jack Kingston’s one sentence purposely created a $2.5 billion shortfall in the Risk-Corridor program in 2015 as the HHS had collected $362 million in fees. Insurers who had misjudged the market sought nearly $2.9 billion in payments, many nonprofit insurance Co-ops failed, healthcare insurance companies began to raise premiums to compensate, and some healthcare insurance companies recognizing an untenable environment created by Republicans took their losses and left the market. This was the first zinger on the individuals market.
The next zinger was Trump killing the CSRs which were out of pocket subsidies for those up to 250% FPL as long as they had a silver plan. Healthcare Insurance increased premiums again and dependent upon how this was put into play by the states, bronze plans could be free, gold plans could be less costly than silver, etc. Again, the individuals market greater than 400% FPL were punished. The Times, the Post, etc. do not write about how the Repubs punished constituents to gain a political advantage over Dems. There are a few of us who now how we got to this point in time. I am one of the few and have written about it more than a couple of times the same as the ACA along with Maggie Mahar.
I sympathize with them as it is a tough situation. At the worst they should have been able to get the negotiated rate instead of the chargemaster rate in the Service for Fees healthcare environment. Many will never satisfy their deductible/copay amount. The one bright spot is the most they will pay is that amount plus the premium.
What is interesting is most people did not care about those who ended up in the ER because of no insurance. Now they have insurance and those who were more privileged are paying more. Eventually we will get there. Eventually we will attack the Service for Fees business model, out of control Pharma, and runaway hospital supplies.
Peter, this is how we got to today’s issues.
“…liberals are concerned about minorities and the poor.”
What a joke. “Liberals” stopped caring about those things after Clinton showed them the “third way,” which was really just a way to be kinder, gentler conservatives.
LEFTISTS still care about minorities and the poor, which is why liberals do everything in their power to keep them from ever getting elected and would rather throw an election to someone like Trump than let Bernie Sanders be president.
How much does this middle class woman make? How many kids, if any, does she have?
I read things like this, without basic info, and I get more than a little suspicious.
Particularly when I hear, “Now, liberals are concerned about minorities and the poor. They are against privilege, which is defined as not being a minority or poor.”
Which is pure unadulterated bs. WTF gives you the right to spout that garbage?
Peter,
Well done synopsis. Run your comment puts the trees in perspective to the forest as a nice reality check.
Peter’s take on the shift of Dems I think leaves out why that shift occurred. I’m not an authority, but I, like Peter, have lived the entire period through the universalism Dem past to it’s present state.
In hindsight and even sometimes at the time they occurred I see nearly all the shift having occurred as a response (defensive response) rather than as a desired one.
The first response was in reaction to the loss of Dems to the conservatives by LBJ finally producing the Civil Rights Act and immediately following Voting Rights Act
That in turn was the Dems finally responding to the Civil Rights Movement that preceded it.
The Repubs then doubled down by appealing more directly to the white racists & “family values” religious identities as the Pill changed the behavior of women for sex outside of marriage. Both these events occurred simultaneously. it put the Dems in a deeper hole. Concurrently Labor Unions were losing more members and thus also middle class political power as direct influence with centrist Dems.
Reagan’s campaign and election was orchestrated by the Republican party (Reagan was a great figurehead for it as well) designed to double down on opposition to the Black’s now increasing encroachment in political power and providing the Dems a strong loyal base and using “States Rights” to resurrect the South’s and other racists throughout the Midwest in opposition to the civil rights acts effects. The appeal to the welfare tax burdened middle class using trickle-down promises and other very effective propaganda gave the Repubs a landslide victory over the Dem’s opposition politics.
That election spelled the doom of liberal Dem politics of the past.
What the Dems have been doing since is nothing but damage control against the Repub’s White middle class propaganda while the Repubs have waged with their anti-federalist, starve the beast, “individualism” rights and freedoms (aka white superiority) campaigns to provide the elites more and the rest of the nation less.
The Dem’s have had to shift very far right from the pre-Civil Rights era in response to the Repubs highly successful propaganda to take much of the middle class under their wing.
Yes there have some temporary backlashes (Bush Jr’s War and deficit spending ushered in Obama (or it would have been Hillary otherwise), and here we are with that backlash now having turned against the centrist Repub’s (“establishment”) with the far right nationalist Trump..
The Dems are still operating on the defensive while attempting to stay relevant or at least competitive. I don’t call a narrow popular vote win in 2016 against a far, far right anti-federalist, liar, misogynist, nationalist, race baiter any kind of a victory.
