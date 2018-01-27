Republicans Are Killing Social Security One Tiny Service Cut at a Time
Nancy Altman reminds us that Social Security is NOT off the table for Republicans via this post Republicans Are Killing Social Security One Tiny Service Cut at a Time at Slate:
Republicans have made no secret of their long-standing desire to destroy Social Security as we know it. Indeed, Sen. Marco Rubio revealed just before Christmas that congressional Republicans plan to go after Social Security yet again.
Their strategy includes both direct and stealthier efforts—death by a thousand cuts to services. And Republicans are poised to plunge the knife in again soon.
Republican politicians are making it increasingly difficult, time-consuming, and aggravating to access our earned Social Security benefits, in the hope of undermining support for the extremely popular program, and eventually ending it as we know it.
…
Since 2010, when Republicans took back control of the House of Representatives, SSA’s operating budget has been cut by 11 percent. For 2018, the Republican-controlled Senate Appropriations Committee has proposed limiting Social Security’s administrative budget even more, this time, by another $492 million—4 percent of SSA’s operating budget, on top of an already enacted 16 percent cut, after inflation, since 2010.
…
Republicans like to say that government should be run like a business. Any private business as successful and popular as Social Security would be opening branches, not closing them. If congressional Republicans simply allow SSA to spend just another one- or two-tenths of a percent of Social Security’s large and growing surplus, the agency can provide the exemplary, first-class service for which it has always been known.
If we enact smart legislation the SS surplus will never be anything but large and growing. If Nancy Altman wants to convince right leaning voters to get Republicans to change their policies, she needs to choose her words more carefully. People will ignore the important points if they can find trivial points to use as a reason to reject everything she says.
“Social Security’s large and growing surplus”
Social Security does not have a surplus. Using modern day accounting there is a liability of accrued Social Security benefits due that offsets the cash/cash equivalents held by SSA.
You keep discrediting yourself by using cave man cash-basis accounting (PAY-GO) to evaluate social security. That worked out sooooo well for pension funds prior to ERISA.
“Using modern day accounting there is a liability of accrued Social Security benefits due that offsets the cash/cash equivalents held by SSA.”
And a modest increase in SS taxes over the next decade would fix that. Of course, Republicans oppose *any* tax increase. They’d rather cut the benefits that older Americans have paid for already. Shame.
So how is the rest of the public going to hear about this? What is the Democratic Party going to do to make every American over 50 thoroughly pissed at the Republican Party?
@Joel
“And a modest increase in SS taxes over the next decade would fix that.”
Again, your definition of “fix” is to get the cash flows right. You are correct that raising FICA tax will create a situation where current tax collections from the work force will cover the cash outflows to the Baby Boomers, but remember that benefits are a function of how much you contribute. So raising the tax on today’s workforce will increase their benefits due 10-40 years from now.
The Treasury can print dollar bills. This isn’t about cave man cash-basis accounting, it is about getting the actuarial math right and NOT wasting excess cash on government boondoggles (both sides of the aisle are good at that).
Social Security is doing like the banks and moving a lot of stuff online. For example I applied for SS online, and only had to go in to the office because they do not yet handle withholding on SS online. I went about 11 am to the local office and was the only person there, So just like banks are closing branches SS is doing the same as things move online. Today the office visit is really needed for exceptional cases or areas the online system can not yet handle.Post Comment