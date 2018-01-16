Democrats Are Silent Again
I do not understand the silence of the Democrats when it comes to dealing with the issues of this country such as student debt, the attacks by Trump and Republicans on the ACA, the Republican and Trump tax reform plan giving $billions to the 1% of the taxpayers making greater than $500,000 annually, the more recent plan allowing states to invoke job requirements and premiums upon those on Medicaid, etc.
Then there is the latest utterance from the White House, an attack on black and brown immigrants from countries such as Haiti and El Savador.
Trump’s comments do not go unverified by those on both sides of the political spectrum who attended this meeting on immigration between Senators, Representatives, and the President. “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” The comment made by Trump is also being denied by his supporters.
The real “why” to this issue is the silence of the Democrats when it comes to active and verbally expressed racism by a US President. Democrats who wanted and depended upon support by minorities to put a Democrat in office in Alabama. Democrats who are depending on minorities to turn the corner on Republicans and to reverse everything wrong done to date by this president and the Republicans who hide behind him.
Civil Rights icon and US Representative Elijah Cummings called Trump’s comments the words of expressed bigotry. Others such as Dr. G.S. Potter labeled such words as unsettling stating “bigotry” as used to describe the Trump comment as being too “interpersonal and anyone can be a bigot. Racism is structural. It is structural in the context of white supremacy and racism is white.” Trump’s comment are the words of a racist.
It is time to confront Trump for his words and confront Republicans who knowingly cover up for Trump’s racism and divisiveness and hide behind him. When Trump is gone, the same Republicans; McConnell, Ryan, Pence, Cotton, etc. and the Republican agenda will still exist.
The Democratic party has stood silent against the blatant white nationalism coming out of the White House for too long (Dr. GS Potter). They have continually sought bipartisanship with neo-Confederates and Nazis instead of seeking solidarity with people of color as we fight for our lives against them. The Democrats have continued to use us as bargaining chips, rhetorical talking points, and last-minute voting blocs rather than stand up for their largest and most loyal constituent groups against the GOP.
Their refusal to take a stand against Trump’s most recent racist comments cannot go unchallenged.
This needs to be a turning point for Democrats as voters and as a party. If our leaders can’t say the word “racism,” then they can’t fight it. If they can’t fight racism, they are worthless in a national battle against a network of politically shrewd white supremacists. If they are worthless in battle against white supremacists, they are worthless in battle against Trump and the GOP.
And over the past year, the white-led Democratic party has done nothing if not prove that they are worthless.
The Democrats are depending on black and brown voters to hand them Senate seats in 2018, while blatantly refusing to defend us from the GOP and its attacks on our communities. We can’t afford another term of white Democratic leadership. We can’t afford Senators that use us as bargaining chips for the white middle class. We can’t afford to give our votes to people that refuse to say the word “racist” let alone dig in and do the work necessary to stop racism.
This is a moment for all people of color to stand together and demand that the Democrats, in unity, acknowledge that the President is a racist. It is time that they collectively refuse to seek bipartisanship with neo-Confederates and Nazis. It is time that the party as a whole begins actively fighting the GOP and the Trump administration. And if the white leadership in the party refuses to do that, it is time for them to go.
“Democrats Refuse to Call Trump’s Shithole Statement ‘Racist’“, Dr. GS Potter, January 12, 2018
Seriously? Are you not reading newwspapers?
Carol,
There was an article on Daily Kos that described every major Newspaper’s and broadcaster’s avoidance of the use of the term “racist” to describe Trump’s remarks. The list was very long.
Quit telling, no? Calling a spade a spade is apparently “taboo”.
Run,
I agree. .
What I think you’re actually referring to though the Dem’s lack of a national spokesman… or group of them who speak for Dem’s values.
This is fundamentally due to the lack of Dem’s having a consensus political leader or group of leaders. That is my largest concern… Dems have had a year since the election to create one but haven’t… illustrating perhaps a void of consensus leaders among Dems
The other thing that comes to mind is how does anybody successfully or effectively confront liars and “I can’t recall having ever said that.” . If lying is the accepted means of discourse in a debate, then the rules of discourse for effective demonstration of truth are useless wastes, boiling down to “he said, she said” ad-infinitum.
LT:
My intro was just a prelim to a reference made about immigrants from “shithole countries.” People will not get angry unless our leaders get angry and lead the way. They are not leading and yet they expect minorities to join us in overturning the Republicans and Trump.
Maybe because the comment (if made) wasn’t racist. He was referring to countries of origin, not race.
IF he had said “all these black and brown people……..” I would agree with you. But he was referring to the countries as “shitholes” something very few people would debate. Race is just coincidental, and a major stretch to brand him a racist. Most people get that. The race obsessed, and the Trump haters do not.
Run,
It appears to me we’re in that strange period akin to the period between the Missouri Compromise (1820) and Kansas-Nebraska Act (1854) while politicians assumed optimistically, or because they feared the consequences of not compromising on an issue that was mutually exclusive.
They all knew it was a mutually exclusive issue, but hoped? one or the other side would eventually back down enough to continue remaining a nation divided.
By 1857 SCOTUS ruled that the Missouri Compromise was unconstitutional by declaring no black person could ever be or become a citizen (Dred Scott decision). The lines were then drawn hard in the clay. It only took 3 more years to undo the entire “one nation” charade.
I don’t know where in the span of time and conditions we are in the period between the Missouri compromise and Dred Scott decision, but my guess is that we’re more than half-way, maybe 3/4’s.
Mutually exclusive issues aren’t solved by compromise — ever.
So Sammy,
if the shithole nations referred to are populated nearly 100% by black and brown people, then since nations are nothing but borders surrounding those people, thus inanimate geographic features , then the reference “shithole” isn’t to the borders but solely to the people within those borders, no?
Trump didn’t say “shithole” borders. He said “shithole” nations which are a group of people in this case all happened by Trump’s chosen groupings which are all black and brown people. That is white supremacy and degrading black and brown people as inferior, and that is called “racism”.by any definition.
So defending Trump’s statement as being not that of a racist is to say those defending him are also racists, whether explicitly or implicitly… in the latter case that’s called being in denial..
Sammy,
BTW I value your comments on AB (honestly). They provide clear and explicit understanding of how people rationalize their beliefs as being perfectly good and just. I think that it’s important to know how people rationalize unfounded belief systems.
Longtooth,
See how hard you have to stretch? Haiti, Somalia, the nations, are shitholes. Never said anything about the people, who are just unlucky enough to live there, and undoubtedly try to make the best of their lives like the rest of us.
“BTW I value your comments on AB (honestly). They provide clear and explicit understanding of how people rationalize their beliefs as being perfectly good and just.”
Thank you. Most people would just call it “common sense”
Sammy,
if Trump was referring to “shithole” geographic regions then the largest and most obvious one by far isn’t even populated by people: Antarctica
Another is perhaps Northern Siberia, also very sparcly populated by people. Yet another is the Sahara Desert equally barely populated by people.
In fact all the “shithole” regions on the globe are nearly unpopulated by people simply because they can’t support larger human populations. So any reference to “nation” is a reference to the people inhabiting it.
And as a matter of fact, central Africa is able to support millions of people… not to mention having agricultural land and many very valuable natural resources so is very far from a “shithole” region. .
Longtooth,
Congratulations. You have made the worst argument that Trump is a racist over this that I have seen.
I live in Illinois. My Senator, Dick Durbin, has certainly not been reticent about criticizing Trump’s statement nor have other Illinois Democrats from a wide variety of federal and state offices.
Run said,
“When Trump is gone, the same Republicans; McConnell, Ryan, Pence, Cotton, etc. and the Republican agenda will still exist.”
That is precisely the problem.
And just for laughs
the Democrats problem is they have to try to get elected in a country in which just about half the population would agree with Sammy.
Their dilemma is how to play to the racists they take for granted without losing all of the racists who would normally vote fort them on economic issues, if the Democrats could be counted on to actually do something about economic issues. Actually they will say whatever they think they need to say to get elected… and get the spoils.
On the other hand, Dr Potter is throwing away a victory. We didn’t need the Democrats to “lead” on the shithole issue. But by complaining that they did not lead, Potter throws away the advantage gained by Trump displaying his vulgarity (if not racism), by trying to force us (me and sammy) to view it as a racial issue.
As of course it is, or may be. Trump is almost certainly a racist, but half the people are kind of tired of hearing about it.
And while we are all in major hysterics about Trump’s use of the word “shithole,” it is entirely forgotten that the discussion was about immigration policy, which we are not discussing, and was the result of attempts to restore DACA, which are not continuing because it is so much more fun to blast Trump for being a racist than it is to actually help the people whom us anti-racist Democrats are supposedly trying to protect.
Brer Rabbit, you know. "Please don't throw me in the briar patch."