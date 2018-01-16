run75441 | January 16, 2018 8:00 pm



I do not understand the silence of the Democrats when it comes to dealing with the issues of this country such as student debt, the attacks by Trump and Republicans on the ACA, the Republican and Trump tax reform plan giving $billions to the 1% of the taxpayers making greater than $500,000 annually, the more recent plan allowing states to invoke job requirements and premiums upon those on Medicaid, etc.

Then there is the latest utterance from the White House, an attack on black and brown immigrants from countries such as Haiti and El Savador.

Trump’s comments do not go unverified by those on both sides of the political spectrum who attended this meeting on immigration between Senators, Representatives, and the President. “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” The comment made by Trump is also being denied by his supporters.

The real “why” to this issue is the silence of the Democrats when it comes to active and verbally expressed racism by a US President. Democrats who wanted and depended upon support by minorities to put a Democrat in office in Alabama. Democrats who are depending on minorities to turn the corner on Republicans and to reverse everything wrong done to date by this president and the Republicans who hide behind him.

Civil Rights icon and US Representative Elijah Cummings called Trump’s comments the words of expressed bigotry. Others such as Dr. G.S. Potter labeled such words as unsettling stating “bigotry” as used to describe the Trump comment as being too “interpersonal and anyone can be a bigot. Racism is structural. It is structural in the context of white supremacy and racism is white.” Trump’s comment are the words of a racist.

It is time to confront Trump for his words and confront Republicans who knowingly cover up for Trump’s racism and divisiveness and hide behind him. When Trump is gone, the same Republicans; McConnell, Ryan, Pence, Cotton, etc. and the Republican agenda will still exist.

The Democratic party has stood silent against the blatant white nationalism coming out of the White House for too long (Dr. GS Potter). They have continually sought bipartisanship with neo-Confederates and Nazis instead of seeking solidarity with people of color as we fight for our lives against them. The Democrats have continued to use us as bargaining chips, rhetorical talking points, and last-minute voting blocs rather than stand up for their largest and most loyal constituent groups against the GOP. Their refusal to take a stand against Trump’s most recent racist comments cannot go unchallenged. This needs to be a turning point for Democrats as voters and as a party. If our leaders can’t say the word “racism,” then they can’t fight it. If they can’t fight racism, they are worthless in a national battle against a network of politically shrewd white supremacists. If they are worthless in battle against white supremacists, they are worthless in battle against Trump and the GOP. And over the past year, the white-led Democratic party has done nothing if not prove that they are worthless. The Democrats are depending on black and brown voters to hand them Senate seats in 2018, while blatantly refusing to defend us from the GOP and its attacks on our communities. We can’t afford another term of white Democratic leadership. We can’t afford Senators that use us as bargaining chips for the white middle class. We can’t afford to give our votes to people that refuse to say the word “racist” let alone dig in and do the work necessary to stop racism. This is a moment for all people of color to stand together and demand that the Democrats, in unity, acknowledge that the President is a racist. It is time that they collectively refuse to seek bipartisanship with neo-Confederates and Nazis. It is time that the party as a whole begins actively fighting the GOP and the Trump administration. And if the white leadership in the party refuses to do that, it is time for them to go.

“Democrats Refuse to Call Trump’s Shithole Statement ‘Racist’“, Dr. GS Potter, January 12, 2018