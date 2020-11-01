run75441 | November 1, 2020 12:30 pm



“What you just Heard from Senator Graham is what we get

The discussion of what is going on in Washington D.C.

I do not care what is going on in Washington D.C.

Because right now, Rome is on fire right here in South Carolina”

Part of Jamie Harrison’s opening statement (above)

– Jamie gets the stats right and focuses on the people

– Lindsey focuses on liberal and conservative ideologies.

If you have not heard Jamie Harrison speak before, here is an opportunity. He make Lindsey nervous. The debate starts at the 15 minute mark.