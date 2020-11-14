Weekly Indicators for November 9 – 13 at Seeking Alpha

by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

With Joe Biden assuming the Presidency on January 20, and an announcement of a successful vaccine by Pfizer that should be available by next spring or summer, the short and long leading indicators should once again be giving their usual signals for next year. And we have a pretty good idea of what that means…

As usual, clicking over and reading should bring you virtually up to the moment about the economy, and also reward me a little bit for my efforts.