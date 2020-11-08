Visiting Charlottesville On The Day Biden-Harris Declared Victors Over Trump-Pence

Really, it was not planned with politics in mind. In Harrisonburg, VA we are an hour drive from Charlottesville, VA, and we have in the past maybe about 2 times every 3 months or so go over there to shop, eat, hang out, etc. I used to go to UVa to the library or to see people I know, but all that has faded away to nothing over time. In the pandemic, we have cut it way back, and it had been several months since we had been there. But today the weather was nice, clear, and in the 70s, with the leaves just past max over there, so time to go, not to mention picking up some holiday stuff. We had been planning it for several days, again, nothing to do with politics at all.

The word of the Biden-Harris victory came just before we left to go there, but we still did not think about political implications. Indeed we initially did some upscale grocery shopping elsewhere before we went down to the Mall, where 4th Street crosses, where Heather Heyer was killed by a white nationalist, and where the statues of both Robert E. Lee and Thomas Jonathan Jackson (that is what is no the base of it) still stand, probably to go in the not too distant future finally.

I had thought nothing of all that as got there, although we did see the statues as we drove up and discussed their status. We parked several blocks away, but it was only as we got within a block of the Mall, oh about 3 PM, that it finally dawned on me. People were randomly breaking out into cheers. Music was playing, and people were clearly celebrating vigorously and with great pleasure. We would eat at a funky restaurant sitting on the Mall, and regularly people coming by would start shouting and cheering, and everybody would join in (or most of them anyway), and the place was packed on this gorgeous afternoon. It was a massive and total spontaneous celebration.