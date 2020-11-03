Open thread Nov. 3, 2020 Dan Crawford | November 3, 2020 8:04 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Birx suggests the White House has spent too much time on preventing lockdowns and not enough on controlling the virus
NY Times – November 3
Dr. Deborah L. Birx, who has carefully straddled the line between science and politics as she helps lead the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, delivered a stark private warning on Monday, telling White House officials that the pandemic is entering a new and “deadly phase” that demands a more aggressive approach.
The warning, contained in a private memo to White House officials as the nation’s daily coronavirus caseload has broken records and approached 100,000, amounted to a direct contradiction of President Trump’s repeated — and inaccurate — assertions that the pandemic is “rounding the corner.”
In the memo, Dr. Birx suggested that Mr. Trump and his advisers were spending too much time focusing on preventing lockdowns and not enough time on controlling the virus.
“We are entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic,” Dr. Birx wrote, adding: “This is not about lockdowns — it hasn’t been about lockdowns since March or April. It’s about an aggressive balanced approach that is not being implemented.”
The memo’s existence was reported earlier by The Washington Post. A top White House official who has seen it confirmed its contents.
The blunt message was a striking one for Dr. Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, who at least in public has taken care not to criticize the president or his administration. Her sharp critique reflects a growing concern among government scientists and public health experts that the worst of the pandemic is yet to come. …
(Trump has hinted that he will soon be firing Dr Fauci. Trump
policy seems to be in pursuit of Herd Immunity, as promulgated
by Dr Scott Atlas, Stanford radiologist and defacto covid czar.)
White House Coronavirus Adviser Atlas Apologizes for Russian TV Interview
VoA – November 1
WASHINGTON – White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas apologized on Sunday for giving an interview to Russia’s Kremlin-backed television station RT, saying he was unaware the outlet was a registered foreign agent in the United States.
Atlas, a neuroradiologist and member of the White House coronavirus task force, appeared on the channel on Saturday and criticized coronavirus lockdown measures, calling them an “epic failure” at stopping the virus’ spread.
“I recently did an interview with RT and was unaware they are a registered foreign agent,” Atlas wrote on Twitter. “I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of.
“I especially apologize to the national security community who is working hard to defend us,” Atlas said. …Post Comment