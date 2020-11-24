Janet Yellen Will Be Treasury Secretary

I have long been a great fan of hers as well as knowing her and her husband, George Akerlof, personally. Back in 2009 I was the first person to call for her to be named Fed Chair. I am very pleased with this appointment. This is as good as it gets. (For those who wanted Lael Brainerd, we need her at the Fed where all the current governors are Trump appointees other than her). Elizabeth Warren also would have been good, but Mass has a GOP governor who would appoint her successor, not so good. Yellen is the best pick and will be great.

Barkley Rosser