Calling Pennsylvania
I promised myself not to forecast. I promised you that I would call Pennsylvania when I could. I get Trump ahead by about 700,000 and 2,000,000 absentee ballots to be counted. Assuming independents split (generous to Trump) Dem-Rep on absentees is about 50% so … I call Pennsylvania for Biden.
(I may delete this post tomorrow).
But I promised.
Yep that jibes with Trump’s freak out last night. He knows he lost. If it was just Wisconsin and Michigan he would have only lost by a single electoral vote and would have been more circumspect. Add Penn and it is more definitive and he needs to invoke some sort of foul play. They were moving in this direction as soon as it was clear that Arizona was gone. But if they had confidence in Penn and it would have been a 271 victory for Biden they would have sought to discredit it without going full tilt crazy. Add Penn and the crazy is all he’s got.
the personalities, the party politics are the distractions that take our mind off policies. Hope for policies that will increase our productivity without increasing repression.Post Comment