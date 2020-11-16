Biden Won Because Of White Men?

OK, I confess I am mystified. An article in The Guardian by Musa al-Gharbi looks at the data now available on voting patterns in the US presidential elections of 2016 compared to 2020. Almost all groups moved towards being more pro-Trump, including both Black men and women, Hispanic men and women, Asian men and women, and white women. The only group that moved away from Trump was white men, with his margin declining from 31% to 23%. It is true that the minority groups overall supported Biden more than Trump, but they did so by smaller margins than they supported Clinton over him in 2016. Some sub=groups of minorities actually favored Trump, including Cuban Americans and Vietnamese Americans. The only sub-group moving away from Trump was Japanese Americans.
In terms of swing states, the move of Hispanics toward Trump gave him Florida and Texas, and the move of Blacks toward him gave him North Carolina. However, the flips of Michigan and Arizona were led by shifts of white men.
As I opened, I really do not know what is going on with all this, although the article noted that most of these trends have been going on for some time, if not especially noticed before.
Barkley Rosser
There is nothing better than an accumulated inventory of broken promises and disappointment to motivate one to reevaluate their political priors. When one expects nothing more than pandering, antagonistic posturing, and bloviating then satisfaction with their political choices is assured.
The white men came back. 🙂
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/23/upshot/how-the-obama-coalition-crumbled-leaving-an-opening-for-trump.html
“But pinning Mrs. Clinton’s loss on low black turnout would probably be a mistake. Mr. Obama would have easily won both his elections with this level of black turnout and support. (He would have won Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin each time even if Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee had been severed from their states and cast adrift into the Great Lakes.)”
White men are more likely to vote for a woman that reminds them of their mom than they are to vote for a woman that reminds them of the gal that dumped them.
IOW. Barbara Bush would have won in a landslide, completely aside from political leanings. Misogyny is a many splintered thing.
https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/news/denver-broncos-gm-john-elway-breaks-silence-with-statement-on-police-brutality-racism
Gandalf the orange
Jun 6
Until you accept that any issues with police is a symptom and not a cause, nothing will improve. Jobs!!! 1) How about the players and the owners take 10% of their salary/profits and start ups developmental league And pay those players $75,000 per year. Put those leagues smack dab in the worst areas. This would literally give jobs to thousands of mostly Afro-Americans. 2) pressure companies like Nike to bring there shoe factories back from China and build them in the distressed areas( hello Lebron) . 3) 20% of men and 30% of women in the army are Afro-American. Create a partnership between the NFL/police/army to incentivize those to enter the police academy after service…
We cannot guide our own way into an uncertain future safely if we are constantly being distracted by what is in the rear view mirror. Sure we need to learn from our past, but if we are not satisfied with our present then looking to the past can only illuminate our mistakes. How to get it done correctly is still elsewhere to be found. Eyes forwards and pay attention to where you step.
How to get it done correctly is still elsewhere to be found. Try this:
https://onlabor.org/why-not-hold-union-representation-elections-on-a-regular-schedule/
Increase fast food labor costs 50% and consumer prices rise only 12.5% — due to 25% labor costs (Micky D’s). Double (!) more typical firms’ labor costs and prices rise but 12.5% — thanks to 10-15% labor costs (Target, Walgreen’s). Triple (!!!) extreme lowest labor cost firms labor costs and prices could climb only 14% — as low as 7% labor costs (Walmart).
Let’s guess that an average 12.5% increase in prices would cause 10% loss of sales — just to have a number to work with. If most similar businesses were raising prices at the same time there wouldn’t be many places to go for cheaper. With twice the money to burn, enough new low wage largess would work its way back into Micky D’s, Target, Walgreen’s and Walmart’s cash registers to make up for some of 10% sales losses.
The lower 40%’s newly added income and the upper 60%’s subtracted income (lost sales) should reshuffle overall demand somewhat towards the lower end of the consumer price spectrum. High end restaurant sales, for contrast, would not benefit from across the board low wage increases.
Ron, you are right about problems with police being a symptom not a cause. I say getting everybody on the same economic level is one way (the best way!) to make the problems go away.
same economic level is one way (the best way!) to make the problems go away.
Thanks! this comes to the point. this sums it up. we need the same rules for everyone but the rules have to give everyone an equal chance. for my money it’s not capitalism that destroys equality, it’s the tax code. according to Elizabeth Warren, the wealthy pay about 2% on their net worth in taxes every year through all the different kinds of taxes, payroll tax, income tax, so further, so forth, and so on. By contrast, the poor pay an amount that is 7% of their net worth, that’s just not fair and it just slows down economic output. it’s not productive. it’s not efficient. it just slows down the per capita GDP. it doesn’t work!
our most odious form of inequality is the lack of housing for the poor. we need to tax home construction less but real estate more. the builders Federation posits that 45% of the price of a new home can be traced right back to taxes. all of those taxes should stop so that we can build enough homes for poor people. instead we should tax the theme parks the golf courses and the mansions. you don’t have to have separate tax brackets when you text real estate, because it’s the wealthy who own all the real estate poor people don’t own real estate. Only real property should be taxed. home construction should have an absolute tax break
