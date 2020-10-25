Yes, there is a Republican ideology. That is the problem . . .
From the NYT editorial board:
Of all the things President Trump has destroyed, the Republican Party is among the most dismaying.
“Destroyed” is perhaps too simplistic, though. It would be more precise to say that Mr. Trump accelerated his party’s demise, exposing the rot that has been eating at its core for decades and leaving it a hollowed-out shell devoid of ideas, values or integrity, committed solely to preserving its own power even at the expense of democratic norms, institutions and ideals.
Tomato, tomahto. However you characterize it, the Republican Party’s dissolution under Mr. Trump is bad for American democracy.
A healthy political system needs robust, competing parties to give citizens a choice of ideological, governing and policy visions. More specifically, center-right parties have long been crucial to the health of modern liberal democracies, according to the Harvard political scientist Daniel Ziblatt’s study of the emergence of democracy in Western Europe. Among other benefits, a strong center right can co-opt more palatable aspects of the far right, isolating and draining energy from the more radical elements that threaten to destabilize the system.
Today’s G.O.P. does not come close to serving this function. It has instead allowed itself to be co-opted and radicalized by Trumpism. Its ideology has been reduced to a slurry of paranoia, white grievance and authoritarian populism. Its governing vision is reactionary, a cross between obstructionism and owning the libs. Its policy agenda, as defined by the party platform, is whatever President Trump wants — which might not be so pathetic if Mr. Trump’s interests went beyond “Build a wall!”
The editorial rightly criticizes Trump’s corruption and contempt for the rule of law, and it criticizes the knowing complicity of his Republican enablers in Congress. But the claim that the Republican party has no ideology or policy agenda is completely wrong.
The policy agenda of the GOP is to cut taxes on the rich and to dismantle regulation and social insurance programs. This agenda is driven by the libertarianism of the party’s plutocratic donor class. The two major legislative initiatives of the Trump presidency were 1) a large, regressive cut in corporate taxes (which passed) and 2) the repeal of the ACA without replacement (which failed). These extreme and highly unpopular priorities did not reflect a lack of ideas or values or an ideology, they reflect the capture of the party by a wealthy libertarian elite. And the libertarian ideology of the Republican party is not due to Trump; it preceded him and will quite likely continue to animate the party when he leaves the scene.
It is the extremism of the Republican economic vision that threatens our democracy. It is their economic extremism that forces Republicans to stoke racism and xenophobia to win votes. It is their economic extremism that leads Republicans to reject the legitimacy of Democratic governance and to undermine free and fair elections. Reasonable people can and will disagree about exactly how much to spend on social insurance or the best way to tackle climate change. But Republicans reject the premises of these debates. Given their uncompromising moral beliefs – that regulation is misguided and overbearing, that taxation is theft, and that most Americans are “takers” – what ground is there for reasonable differences of opinion that can be resolved through elections?
It is a serious problem that so many people – including, evidently, the New York Times editorial board – do not understand what is driving the extreme and anti-democratic behavior of the Republican party. The sickness that afflicts our body politic is all too real, and curing the illness will be much more difficult without an accurate diagnosis.
NYT is out of depth. That’s a typical neoliberal platform and both parties, not only one, adopted the same neoliberal ideology (that was the essence of Clinton wing selloff to Wall Street).
So, yes, the Republican Party has ideology but this ideology is the same as the ideology on “Clitonized” Dems with some minor differences (“soft neoliberalism”: of Clintonized Dems vs “hard neoliberalism” by Repugs)
Both are now extremely corrupt Imperial Parties ready to sacrifices the interests of common Americans for the interests of global neoliberal empire (read multinationals) and personal profits. Kind of occupying force, much like Bolsheviks were int he USSR.
Both are War parties, jingoistic and militaristic to the extreme. and ready to feed Pentagon to the tilt at the expense of common people. And they are jingoistic to such an extent that is is not unclear to which party neocons should belong (Max Boot changed parties recently.)
Both are ready to blame the gradual collapse of neoliberalism in the USA on a convenient foreign scapegoat and use neo-McCarthyism as a smoke screen to hide neoliberalism failures including Hillary fiasco — the rejection by common people of a neoliberal, jingoistic candidate pushed by neoliberal elite. The fact that the second candidate was probably even worse domestically with his extreme “national neoliiberalism” program does not change the situation. That’s was a real protest.
Both are now extremely friendly to intelligence agencies. with neoliberal globalist wing of Dems using them for political purposes via Russiagate hoax, The situation that probably will be mirrored by Repugs with “Chinagate” if Biden wins.
Frankly, the Republican party’s donor class’ forty year quest to turn the US into a kleptocracy has already done so much damage to American democracy that it almost certainly can’t be saved. Even if Biden wins, he will only be able to slow the decline into authoritarianism until the next Republican seizes the Presidency.
GOP donors have seized so many of the levers of power that there is no way to dislodge them within the bounds of the constitution. The Senate and presidency/electoral college cannot be de-Koched without rewriting the constitution, which is not realistically feasible. The judiciary cannot be de-Koched without first de-Koching the Senate *and* impeaching every judge chosen by the Federalist Society. The House cannot be de-Koched without taking aggressive measures against voter suppression and jerrymandering, which can’t be done without first de-Koching the Senate, judiciary, Presidency, and the House itself.
Extrajudicial democratic reforms would be even harder as they would entail a degree of popular organization and/or violence for which the Democratic party (and its donors) has no appetite. Extrajudicial reforms would involve something along the lines of going full MbS (bone saws and all) on the Republican donor class and corralling the mouth-breathing Fox News watchers into reeducation camps. The closest equivalent in modern history would probably be the de-Nazification of postwar Germany. All of this is absolutely impossible in America.
The trajectory for American Democracy is very much on an accelerating downward slope. The best case scenario is likely that the US turns into something like contemporary Russia — an impoverished kleptocracy, but reasonably safe for people who avoid getting involved in politics. The worst case scenario is that the GOP’s demonization campaign against Democrats/non-whites triggers a genocide along the lines of what happened in Rwanda in 1994.
My advice to Americans who are not Republicans is to emigrate while you still can. The next phase of American history is not going to be pretty.