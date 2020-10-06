Spencer England | October 6, 2020 10:05 am



In economics we have the concept of “revealed preference” that simply states that you do not pay attention to what an individual claims to prefer. Rather, you pay attention to what they actually do.

President Trump just elected to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment of his CORON-19 symptoms. He could have elected to go to any hospital in the country, but he choose to go to the most purely socialist medical center in the country, one owned by the government and all it’s employees are government employees. Just as the military is the purest example of socialism in the US, Walter Reed is the purest example of socialized medicine in the US.

So Trump’s revealed preference is that he prefers socialized medicine to private medical care.

Who knew that deep down he really is a socialist.