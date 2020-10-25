The Reason Amy Coney Barrett May Have Been Chosen
Lauren Martinchek at Medium magazine has a brief article suggesting there is another reason why trump chose Amy to be the next SCOTUS Justice and why Republicans are in such a hurry to nominate her. It is an alarmist viewpoint; however, it does have a foundation to it and has merit for her to claim it. This may be old news to some readers.
Pulling from the Washington Post, Beth Reinhard and Tom Hamburger lay the foundation from which Lauren lays out some of the detail.
“Amy Coney Barrett was just three years out of law school, a 28-year-old associate at a boutique Washington law firm, when she was dispatched to Florida to help George W. Bush’s legal team rescue thousands of Republican absentee ballots.
At issue were thousands of absentee ballot request forms in Martin County — just north of Palm Beach County, home of the notorious “butterfly ballot” — that had missing voter registration information.
After county officials allowed the GOP to take the forms back and fill in the missing information, a Democratic voter sued, saying ballots cast by those voters should be tossed out. The county canvassing board, the Florida Republican Party and the Bush campaign argued that the votes should still count.
As both parties brace for the possibility of another contested election that Trump has suggested could go to the high court, the previously unreported role of his Supreme Court nominee in the absentee ballot fight is more than a historical footnote. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh also played a role in Bush v. Gore, it js meaning that if Barrett is confirmed, three of the nine justices will have participated in litigation related to the only presidential contest to be decided by the high court.
And then goes on to say; Donald Trump does not care about whether or not someone chooses to get an abortion. He does not care about health insurance, or a companies ability to deny you coverage based on a pre-existing condition. At this point it feels almost trivial, even mundane to point out that all that motivates him is money, and the preservation of his own personal power. As we grow closer and closer to an election the President has already said he will take to the courts if necessary in order to ensure the outcome is in his favor. Can we really be surprised his selection for the Supreme Court is a woman who was on the frontlines giving him the blueprint on how to do it?
For Donald Trump, there was only one litmus test Amy Coney Barrett needed to pass, which she passed it at 28 years old, and before she was even a Judge.
A safe conclusion we could draw is, the moment Donald Trump learned Barrett helped to steal the 2000 election for George Bush was the moment he decided she was the one for SCOTUS. If the election is even remotely close and ultimately ends up in the Supreme Court as he hopes it will, he could not have chosen a more surefire guarantee of his pick working in his favor when the time comes.
I would think, the election does not have to be close. There just has to be controversy for him to run to SCOTUS and seek coverage from his picks. And what of McConnell?
How Amy Coney Barrett played a role in Bush v. Gore?, Beth Reinhard and Tom Hamburger, WaPo, October 10, 2020
The Real Reason Trump Chose Amy Coney Barrett, Lauren Martinchek, Medium, October 15, 2020
Next time that we have the chance then we really need to hang that Chad guy and his entire family of ballot killers.
Ron:
This is going to be a fight even if Biden wins over whelmingly.
[Understood – but the legal battle may be inconsequential compared to the civil war that will ensue.]
https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/24/politics/election-day-preparations-law-enforcement/index.html
How the country’s law enforcement is bracing for Election Day
By Vivian Salama, CNN
Updated 10:02 AM ET, Sat October 24, 2020
(CNN)Secret Service officers are getting new laser-blocking sunglasses. LaFayette Park, that iconic center of protest, has been fenced off months before the usual Inauguration Day shut down.
And within the White House gates, aides to President Donald Trump have held more than five dozen meetings to discuss contingency planning for the hours and days after the polls close, according to administration officials who requested anonymity to discuss the secretive plans.
City and federal authorities across the country, anticipating the high potential for unrest in the hours and days following this year’s election, are making contingency plans for “worst-case scenarios,” particularly if there is no clear winner come November 4. That includes — in Washington, the capital — reinforcing officers with new equipment and holding training drills that ensure law enforcement is prepared to quell any violence or looting that might occur, while also protecting people’s right to protest, said a city official, who was not authorized to speak on the record. The stepped-up training schedules are in anticipation of the election, the official said.
The immediate perimeters around the White House have been largely blocked off to the public this year for a range of reasons, from construction on the White House gate, to protests and looting that occurred in downtown Washington in the wake of the death of George Floyd this summer. Lafayette Park, across the street from the north side of the White House and a popular protest gathering spot, has also largely been fenced-in since police aggressively moved in on protesters alongside it in July.
That is likely to continue in the coming weeks as federal authorities look to keep the public as far from the White House gates as possible.
This year’s unprecedented circumstances, from the Covid-19 pandemic to the uptick in civil unrest in cities across America, coupled with a hyper-polarized political landscape, has federal and local law enforcement officials bracing for mass protests that could potentially spin out of control.
Trump has for months sought to undermine the integrity of mail-in ballots and that of the upcoming election — particularly, in the event he loses to former Vice President Joe Biden. But experts say the Constitution supersedes individuals, and law enforcement will be ready to protect the Constitution should the election result in a Biden win.
“It’s career government officials who enact the change, and so the transfer of power will happen whether the President likes it or not,” said Jonathan Wackrow, a former Secret Service agent and now, head of Global Security for Teneo, a security consultancy.
Several federal and city law enforcement officials described similar scenarios to CNN to explain how they are planning for November 3 deployments…
*
[Trump must go and feet first works for me.]
I guess it is Mike Pence that is playing Peachy Carnehan to Donald Trump’s role of Danny Dravot. Kipling was no fool.
That would make the US Constitution the innocent young girl than Danny intends to violate. Close enough for government work.Post Comment