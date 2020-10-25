run75441 | October 25, 2020 1:55 pm



Lauren Martinchek at Medium magazine has a brief article suggesting there is another reason why trump chose Amy to be the next SCOTUS Justice and why Republicans are in such a hurry to nominate her. It is an alarmist viewpoint; however, it does have a foundation to it and has merit for her to claim it. This may be old news to some readers.

Pulling from the Washington Post, Beth Reinhard and Tom Hamburger lay the foundation from which Lauren lays out some of the detail.

“Amy Coney Barrett was just three years out of law school, a 28-year-old associate at a boutique Washington law firm, when she was dispatched to Florida to help George W. Bush’s legal team rescue thousands of Republican absentee ballots. At issue were thousands of absentee ballot request forms in Martin County — just north of Palm Beach County, home of the notorious “butterfly ballot” — that had missing voter registration information. After county officials allowed the GOP to take the forms back and fill in the missing information, a Democratic voter sued, saying ballots cast by those voters should be tossed out. The county canvassing board, the Florida Republican Party and the Bush campaign argued that the votes should still count. As both parties brace for the possibility of another contested election that Trump has suggested could go to the high court, the previously unreported role of his Supreme Court nominee in the absentee ballot fight is more than a historical footnote. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh also played a role in Bush v. Gore, it js meaning that if Barrett is confirmed, three of the nine justices will have participated in litigation related to the only presidential contest to be decided by the high court.

And then goes on to say; Donald Trump does not care about whether or not someone chooses to get an abortion. He does not care about health insurance, or a companies ability to deny you coverage based on a pre-existing condition. At this point it feels almost trivial, even mundane to point out that all that motivates him is money, and the preservation of his own personal power. As we grow closer and closer to an election the President has already said he will take to the courts if necessary in order to ensure the outcome is in his favor. Can we really be surprised his selection for the Supreme Court is a woman who was on the frontlines giving him the blueprint on how to do it?

For Donald Trump, there was only one litmus test Amy Coney Barrett needed to pass, which she passed it at 28 years old, and before she was even a Judge.

A safe conclusion we could draw is, the moment Donald Trump learned Barrett helped to steal the 2000 election for George Bush was the moment he decided she was the one for SCOTUS. If the election is even remotely close and ultimately ends up in the Supreme Court as he hopes it will, he could not have chosen a more surefire guarantee of his pick working in his favor when the time comes.

I would think, the election does not have to be close. There just has to be controversy for him to run to SCOTUS and seek coverage from his picks. And what of McConnell?

How Amy Coney Barrett played a role in Bush v. Gore?, Beth Reinhard and Tom Hamburger, WaPo, October 10, 2020

The Real Reason Trump Chose Amy Coney Barrett, Lauren Martinchek, Medium, October 15, 2020