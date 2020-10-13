Daniel Becker | October 13, 2020 9:56 pm



This is what I believe Eric Kramer is asking for. If we are ever going to fix the justice system and ultimately this nation, what Senator Whitehouse presented today needs to be internalized by everyone.

Yes, ACA, abortion, gay marriage. They are major issue, I have a stake in 2 of them. But – a big ass BUT – the real game is the machine that has been operating for a very long time and honed to a run as smooth as a screaming F1 engine. And it’s screaming. Senator Whitehouse has just educated everyone on the engineering of this engine.

It is reverting. It should be all over the news. It should be what the Democratic party et al start pounding during these final weeks of campaigning. It is the real court packing that has been happening. Note in this presentation the Republican Congress men that signed court briefs written for them as if they did it out of their own conscience.

And, has Senator Whitehouse notes, this was just the ground work for his questioning of her tomorrow.

Did I see a hint of shame in Barrett’s face?