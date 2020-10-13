Senator Whitehouse lays it all out or: How to hide the Court Packing
This is what I believe Eric Kramer is asking for. If we are ever going to fix the justice system and ultimately this nation, what Senator Whitehouse presented today needs to be internalized by everyone.
Yes, ACA, abortion, gay marriage. They are major issue, I have a stake in 2 of them. But – a big ass BUT – the real game is the machine that has been operating for a very long time and honed to a run as smooth as a screaming F1 engine. And it’s screaming. Senator Whitehouse has just educated everyone on the engineering of this engine.
It is reverting. It should be all over the news. It should be what the Democratic party et al start pounding during these final weeks of campaigning. It is the real court packing that has been happening. Note in this presentation the Republican Congress men that signed court briefs written for them as if they did it out of their own conscience.
And, has Senator Whitehouse notes, this was just the ground work for his questioning of her tomorrow.
Did I see a hint of shame in Barrett’s face?
Fox news headline:
Dem uses question time in Barrett hearing to suggest ‘dark money’ ‘scheme’ behind court’s 5-4 decisions
Mother Jones headline:
Watch Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse School Amy Coney Barrett on Dark Money
No, there was no hint of shame on Barrett’s face. She is a Stepford Judge. She has only an ideology that controls everything she says, does and does not feel. Imagine an educated person in 2020 that has no “firm views” on climate change.
She is Borg.