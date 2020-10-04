Is It Ok to Fake Being Healthy???
An Honest QUESTION . . .
According to the law . . . . Is there any difference between a man with AIDS having unprotected sex with someone and not telling his partner about his disease….AND what TRUMP did in New Jersey ???
Hat Tip to: HammerHeadSid® at Crooks and Liars, Mike’s Blog Round Up For Sunday, authored last week by Infidel753
trump; “Am I going to die like Chera? Am I?”
Well they both involve screwing someone and potentially making them sick. I guess one is more intimate than the other, but I am guessing that the MIC’s donors are more pissed off.
So, if you attended Trumps fund raiser in New Jersey (at which point we all know now that Trump was carrying the virus) and come down with Covid19 could you sue Trump personally? I’d bet someone from that meeting will come down with the disease so here’s hoping someone tests the legal waters.Post Comment