Is It Ok to Fake Being Healthy???

run75441 | October 4, 2020 6:34 pm

Politics

An Honest QUESTION  .  .  .  

According to the law   .  .  .  .   Is there any difference between a man with AIDS having unprotected sex with someone and not telling his partner about his disease….AND what TRUMP did in New Jersey ???

 

Hat Tip to: HammerHeadSid® at Crooks and Liars, Mike’s Blog Round Up For Sunday, authored last week by Infidel753

trump; “Am I going to die like Chera? Am I?”

