EPI: workers' health insurance premiums are rising much faster than wages
This chart can be found here at EPI: Figure 1
Less than my wife’s $8676 for a Bronze HD HSA plan from Kaiser.
By the way, don’t blame Obamacare. We started paying our own premiums in 2000 and prices went up a fair amount every year.
I notice the chart does not show an Obamacare inflection.
although we all know what we are paying, few of us completely understand what we are buying for our specific amount of money. add to that, because of a growing economy of scale, the prices on technical equipment are slowly dropping. our capacity utilization of expensive Imaging equipment is low because we are over buying the equipment in order to increase our economy scale. To wit — we live with the trade-off between high capacity of utilization vs. lower prices from greater scale.
as wages rise, % of wages spent on subsistence shrinks as the percent of wages spent on Healthcare balloons Upward, indicating our prosperity. as Health knowledge explodes faster than the Big Bang, our health care delivery system becomes ever more complex so that no one person understands the entire thing. as the entire thing becomes more baffling, it becomes more and more difficult for the government to do something constructive without damage one hell of a lot. yet there are some very helpful things that only government can do. Ceu!
Government can legislate things like health bars. Local, State, or federal government could say something like, “all new restaurants must be health bars until 10% of restaurants in this area are health bars or sodium free restaurants, so further, so forth, and so on.
governments can say, “all new streets must have Lane’s for skateboards, bicycles, and jogging”
Governments can say you have to wear a mask in public places you can’t smoke in public places?
Physicians do not have the power to make these rules. government people can do much more at preventing disease than Physicians can do, and yet we need physicians to pull us out when we do get into trouble. we need to pay physicians for their expenses ,their quality education, and their top quality fixed capital and working capital
Hmmm:
How about price price increases beyond the value delivered magnified by the 15-20% Overhead cost for insurance?Post Comment