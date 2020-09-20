The Danger Of Fascism With The Death Of RBG

I try to avoid these terms like “fascism,” but it has become clear that Donald J. Trump actively seeks to become an at least authoritarian leader of the US, indeed openly arguing that the Constitution’s limit of only two terms should not hold for him. We face a clear danger of a contested election that may end up in the Supreme Court. If Trump can put a flunky into the court before the election we may have them putting him in despite a situation where he has clearly lost. And given his recent behavior, backed by a friendly SCOTUS, he would be in position to impose a fascist dictatorship in this nation.
I also note that she died on Rosh Hoshanah, and in the Jewish tradition this is a portentous time to die, with one doing so being especially blessed. I do not know how all this will turn out, and I can think of scenarios where her death at this time may lead to a more progressive future, but she was a very great woman deserving of the most profound respect and admiration, who should rest in the greatest of peace.
Clearly, Mitch McConnell hypocritically seeks to impose a Trump appointee before the election, or if not then, during the following lame-duck session. So far Romney (R-UT) and Murkowski (R-AK) have said they will not go along with this, but two more GOP Sens must step forward to block this. That may happen. But if it does not, then the Dem senators must simply shut the Senate down, which I think is about the only thing they can do, given that the filibuster was abolished (by Dems)for judicial appointments. But I think they can simply bring the whole place to a halt, and it may come to that.
Barkley Rosser
The filibuster for appointees was changed by the GOP.
Your concern for fascism is accurate. Biden must win by a landslide to stop it.. Made worse that the appellate courts in WI, MI, PA and FL have Rep appointed majorities.
Mitch, here is how it is: RBG was adored, you are despised. Adored as in admired and beloved, despised as in found to be despicable, unlikable in every way. RBG exhibited the finest of human qualities, all those things that you are completely without.
Time was when Mitch’s control of the kitty would have been enough to pull any recalcitrant up short. This time, poor Susan is caught between a rock and a hard place, Liza may feel she’s better off without the smell of the money he controls, Mitt doesn’t need it, too late for Cory, McSally’s going down, Lindsey’s a washed up corpse without credibility, …
The most complicated election in modern history is coming
— soon. Are we prepared?
via @BostonGlobe – September 20
A TEST FOR DEMOCRACY
Experts worry about a nightmare election during a pandemic marred by disenfranchisement and chaos, followed by an acrimonious legal and political dispute over the results that would test the nation’s democratic resolve. …
(A lengthy article, in six parts.)
Chapter 1 – A history of disenfranchisement
Chapter 2 – Fear and mistrust
Chapter 3 – Running elections amid COVID-19
Chapter 4 – Legal battles
Chapter 5 – Disinformation and cybersecurity
Chapter 6 – Mail-in voting
Democrats See a Glimmer of Hope Over Supreme Court Fight in Arizona’s Senate Race
NY Times – September 19
TUCSON, Ariz. — Democrats have almost no power to stop a pre-election vote on President Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, but they see a glimmer of hope in a bank-shot scenario if they capture a Senate seat in Arizona in the November election.
If Mark Kelly, the Democratic nominee, wins, he could be seated in the Senate as early as Nov. 30, six weeks before the other winners are sworn in, according to elections experts from both parties. Mr. Kelly currently leads Senator Martha McSally, a Republican, in the polls.
There are many ifs: If the Arizona results can be rapidly certified, and if Senate Republicans hold a confirmation vote in the postelection lame-duck session and if three Republicans defect, Mr. Kelly could cast the deciding vote to defeat Mr. Trump’s as-yet unnamed pick to the high court.
Such a scenario is possible (if not probable) because Ms. McSally, who was sworn in in 2019, was appointed, not elected. The Arizona Senate race this year is a special election, and under state law the winner can be seated pending a final review of the election results, known as a canvass, completed at the end of November. …
Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham,
Rand Paul et al, following their Glorious Leader…
‘History repeats, first time as
tragedy, 2nd time as farce.’ – K Marx
