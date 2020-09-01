Appeals Court Rejects Flynn’s Attempt to End Trial
The crux of yesterday’s ruling by the D.C. District COA is you cannot force a US District judge to drop criminal charges before they have ruled. In an enblanc session on Monday, the U.S. Court of Appeals – D.C. Circuit ruled 8-2 against Flynn’s plea to drop charges before Columbia District Judge Emmett Sullivan had ruled on the DOJ motion to dismiss Flynn’s case. District Judge Emmet Sullivan can now proceed to examine why the Justice Department took the unprecedented step of dropping its criminal case against Flynn. This flies in the face of a three judge panel 2-1 ruling deciding Judge Emmett should drop the case.
George W. Bush appointee Karen Henderson and Trump appointee Neomi Rao, each filed a dissent claiming the case should be reassigned to another judge as Judge Emmett Sullivan has shown partiality and the COA has been inconsistent with its established practice. The COA has not ruled out another Flynn appeal at a later date after Judge Sullivan rules.
It’s a function of money. You can chop up your neighbor and throw the body in Galveston Bay and get away with it if you have a couple million to spend fighting it. If he has a worth to someone with endless amounts of cash, then sure, he will eventually be set free.
Michael:
I sent you an email as an aside. Please email me back. Flynn has political backing which is worth more than money. He will get pardoned even after his day in court. He should suffer a little bit first.
Sullivan will sustain the motion after some kind of hearing is what I would expect now.Post Comment