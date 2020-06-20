Weekly Indicators for June 15 – 19 at Seeking Alpha
by New Deal democrat
My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.Almost all of the metrics have improved off of their worst readings. Enough of the short leading indicators have improved so much that the short term forecast was upgraded to neutral as of this week.
