Coronavirus dashboard for April 30: the US has the worst record in the world, by far

Here is the update through yesterday (April 29):

Number of new and total reported Infections (from Johns Hopkins via arcgis.com and 91-divoc.com):

Number: South Korea: ZERO (4 detected from incoming flights at airport) Number: Taiwan: ZERO Number: Vietnam: ZERO Number: Germany: 1,627 (up from 988 on April 27; 3 day average of 1,256 down -81.5% from 6,790 peak on April 1-3) (highlighted in graph below) Number: US: up +24,114 to 1,040,488 (vs. day/day high of +36,161 on April 24; 3 day average of 24,709, down -26.1% from 33,437 peak on April 8-10)(#1 in the world, 5.7x #2 Spain)(outlier at top of graph below)



Figure 1

There has been a slight decrease in the number of new cases in the US. The US has the worst record in the world, by far.

I have discontinued tracking the rate of new cases and deaths each day. That was to determine if we were “bending the curve.” We were. the issue now is whether cases will continue to go down in any significant way or not.