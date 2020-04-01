A presidential comment on New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham concerns:

Grisham: “We’re seeing incredible spikes in the Navajo Nation, and this is going to be an issue where we’re going to have to figure that out and think about maybe testing and surveillance opportunities,

The rate of infection, at least on the New Mexico side — although we’ve got several Arizona residents in our hospitals — we’re seeing a much higher hospital rate, a much younger hospital rate, a much quicker go-right-to-the-vent rate for this population. And we’re seeing doubling in every day-and-a-half.

it could wipe out those tribal nations.”

Trump: “We’re gonna get you that hospital as quickly as we can,” while directing others in the Situation Room to look into the problem and rush work on the hospital. “Boy, that’s too bad for the Navajo nation – I’ve been hearing that.”