“Wow, that’s something,”

run75441 | April 1, 2020 11:30 am

A presidential comment on New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham concerns:

Grisham: “We’re seeing incredible spikes in the Navajo Nation, and this is going to be an issue where we’re going to have to figure that out and think about maybe testing and surveillance opportunities,

The rate of infection, at least on the New Mexico side — although we’ve got several Arizona residents in our hospitals — we’re seeing a much higher hospital rate, a much younger hospital rate, a much quicker go-right-to-the-vent rate for this population. And we’re seeing doubling in every day-and-a-half.

it could wipe out those tribal nations.”

Trump: “We’re gonna get you that hospital as quickly as we can,” while directing others in the Situation Room to look into the problem and rush work on the hospital. “Boy, that’s too bad for the Navajo nation – I’ve been hearing that.”

Maybe it is just the way he speaks or his mannerisms. I get the feeling he is smiling as he states his concern.

The Navajo Nation government declared a state of emergency on March 13. There were at least 128 cases and 2 deaths reported on the reservation, which has a population of over 250,000 and spans three states. Governor Grisham followed up on a request with President Trump, a request she made to the Department of Defense last Wednesday for a 248-bed U.S. Army combat support hospital (CSH) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Grisham told Trump she had not yet received a response. from the Department of Defense yet.

