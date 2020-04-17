World Chess Championship Ends

The two best chess players in the world faced off this month, undeterred by lockdowns, travel bans or any other restrictions. They never had to see each other either.

It helped that they were both computer programs. The former champ, Stockfish, is the strongest of the traditional type of program, designed by humans and invested with all the fine points of judgment the best human players can translate into code. Because of its tremendous calculating abilities, it is rated far higher than the top flesh and blood competitors: 3600 to 2800+ for Magnus Carlsen and his closest challengers. (The numbers are measured on the Elo scale, named for physicist and chess enthusiast Arpad Elo, who developed it over 50 years ago. Players’ scores rise and fall based on how they do against other rated players. I had the pleasure, long ago, of sipping homemade cordial at Arpad’s modest home in Milwaukee.)

But the new top performer is lc0, Leela Chess Zero, a pure implementation of machine learning. No one told it how to calculate or evaluate; it played millions of games with itself and learned through experience how to make the best moves. As a result, it has odd blindspots (poor appreciation for fortresses, for instance) but also finds strategies no human would ever consider. It has a rating a little higher than Stockfish’s, and the gap will be wider still after the latest match.