run75441 | April 8, 2020 8:00 am



Curbside Voting Information – Wisconsin

– Election Day, Tuesday, April 7 –

All Absentee Ballots must be postmarked TODAY or dropped off in-person.

In this order, a decision came hours after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tony Evers’s (D) executive order to postpone Tuesday’s vote, sowing confusion in a critical election featuring a Democratic presidential primary and a pivotal state Supreme Court seat. A Monday night SCOTUS decision ruled Wisconsin can not accept absentee ballots postmarked after election day April 7th.

Along the same old ideological lines, the “conservative-5″ justices sided with Republican state lawmakers and halted a lower federal court order to extend absentee voting to April 13 to avoid in -person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The wording? “’Extending the date by which ballots may be cast by voters — not just received by the municipal clerks but cast by voters — for an additional six days after the scheduled election day fundamentally alters the nature of the election,’ the majority opinion states, noting that the lower district court erred by providing such relief.”

In another decision: Purposely altering the congressional district boundaries from which ballots may be cast by voters — not just received by the municipal clerks but cast by voters – alters the ‘nature of the election,’ the majority opinion states, noting that the states can not redraw boundaries to back one political party over another.

Sorry my mistake on the later, SCOTUS said they will not become involved in political issues concerning elections except for when it means Repubs will win. How quick they can move their butts when it involves Republican politics.

The Supreme Court made accommodations for itself—but not for Wisconsin voters who must risk their lives to vote.