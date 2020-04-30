 Which Nations Have Most Rapid Rate Of Increase In Deaths Per Million from SARS-Cov-2?

As of earlier today, 4/29/20,. according to “Our World in Data” ourworldindata.org/coronavirus, there are currently nine nations that based on looking at the three-day rolling average, have rates of increase of more than 5 per million per day. They are in order with their rates:

Belgium 15.97

Ireland 10.73

UK 9.2

Spain 9.01

Sweden 8.38

Italy 7.82

France 7.32

USA 6.2

Netherlands 6.13.

For what it is worth, many of these are declining, although source only showed this over time for a sub-sample of these (not including Sweden, but including Canada, whose rate of increase is accelerating)..

Barkley Rosser