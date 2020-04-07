run75441 | April 7, 2020 7:35 pm
What is the Difference between a “very powerful hold” as opposed or compared to a “hold” when it comes to withholding funding ?The use of the adverbs and adjectives by this president cause me to sigh and shake my head. Mind you I am no William Jennings Bryan myself.
President Trump signaled Tuesday he may put a “very powerful hold” on funding to the World Health Organization as he lashed out at the United Nations specialized agency and accused it of “being very China-centric” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mind you, his handlers did get him to start reading the daily Pandemic updates. You do get some factual propaganda out of him rather than his wonderful and beautiful doltish commentary. I have had to get up and walk away from my “beautiful” Panasonic TV. He comes in too clear and defining. Others may differ with me.
Sorry my mistake on the later, SCOTUS said they will not become involved in political issues concerning election except for when it means Repubs will win. How quick they can move their butts when it involves Republican politics.
The Supreme Court made accommodations for itself—but not for voters.
