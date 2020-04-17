Lansing, Michigan Protestor
James Smith protesting the protestors who are practicing unsafe methods of protest. They congregate in close proximity to others, failed to wear facemasks, threatened those people who were involved in the protest, and by their actions purposely prevented people and healthcare workers from having access to Sparrrow hospital in Lansing, Michigan. Their right to protest shall not impede upon the rights of others to safety.
I wonder what they will call this mutation of the Tea Party? As in the Tea Party was simply a rename of the John Birch Society.
And they all have the same funding sources.
“We move along to Michigan, where COVID Truthers held a rally in the state capital on Wednesday. Reportedly, this festival of fools was financed by the family of our Secretary of Education. From the Detroit Free Press:
On Monday, Whitmer criticized Betsy DeVos, who is Trump’s education secretary, over the involvement of a nonprofit foundation backed by the DeVos family, the Michigan Freedom Fund, in a demonstration planned at the Capitol on Wednesday to protest the governor’s stay-at-home order. The car-based protest, intended to tie up traffic and dubbed “Operation Gridlock,” is organized by a different group, the Michigan Conservative Coalition, but the Michigan Freedom Fund has helped publicize it and has been listed as a host on Facebook posts. “This group is funded in large part by the DeVos family,” Whitmer said at a news conference, referencing the Michigan Freedom Fund. “And I think it’s really inappropriate for a sitting member of the United States president’s Cabinet to be waging political attacks on any governor, but obviously, on me here at home,” Whitmer said.
Of course, because she is neither a neo-Confederate nut nor a member of the Trump family, Whitmer also graciously thanked the Amway corporation, the DeVos family firm, for its help with Michigan’s fight against the virus.”
In the early 1950s, young men and women with only an 8th-grade education could go to Detroit and work in the car plants making good enough wages to marry, buy a house, have kids, … Some sent these kids on to college, most went to work at the car plants. The world has changed a whole lot since 1950 era car plants that employed millions on the assembly line. Today, Robots do most if not all of the assembly, and Honda happened.
Michigan has its share of smart people, and its share of ignorant people.
I really like the guy in the video; a man after my own heart.
And of course, when you look at people like these cretinous Devoses, you find a libertarian.