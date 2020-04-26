NewDealdemocrat | April 26, 2020 4:38 pm



Heads up for tomorrow!

Tomorrow morning I have a very long post quoting about 20 medical articles at length, explaining (what we think we know so far about) the whole biochemistry of how the novel coronavirus attacks the body.

By the time you finish reading it, you will understand a lot about why the disease attacks the organs it does, why it progresses in the order it does, why it produces some extremely unusual complications in victims who otherwise feel perfectly healthy, why there are some special risk factors and possibly a couple of protective ones as well, and finally genetic identification posssibilites for people most or least at risk.

Heads up!

New Deal democrat