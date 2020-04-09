Coronavirus dashboard for April 8: peak new infections *may* have occurred on April 4

NewDealdemocrat | April 9, 2020 6:02 pm



– by New Deal democrat Here is the update through yesterday (April 7) I’ve changed the format, moving the “just the facts, ma’am” data to the top, and comments to the end. The four most important metrics are starred (***) below. Number and rate of increase of Reported Infections (from Johns Hopkins via arcgis.com) Number: up +31,480 to 368,449 (vs. 33,787 possible peak on April 4)











***Rate of increase: day/day: 9% (vs. 11% for the past week, and 9% on April 6)

The exponential growth rate began to fall from 35% on March 24. It now looks like in the past week or so it is in a new, decelerating trend, declining by about -1%/day. Here’s a good graph of that trend:

State lockdowns appear to be working.

Ben Engebreth is tracking coronvirus infection and testing numbers for each State, with graphs, here. Also, there is an awesome interactive tool to measure infections and other data for various countries and US States at 91-divoc.com.

Number of deaths and infections and rate of increase of testing (from COVID Tracking Project)

***Number of deaths: Total 12,621, up +1,941 day/day

Rate: increase of 18% day/day vs. average of 17% in past week

Number of tests: 146,105 down -8,958 vs. 155,063 on April 6 day/day

Rate: decrease -6% vs. number of tests previous day

Tests pending result: 16,557 vs. 17,292 on April 5 day/day

Comparison of rates of increase in documented infections vs. testing

Infections +9% vs. Tests -6% day/day

Result: The rate of testing appeared to be catching up a little bit to the spread of the virus, but may have stalled again in the past few days. It remains far below what is needed, which is probably now at least 250,000/day.

Ratio of tests to positives for infection (from COVID Tracking Project) Number: 146,105 new tests vs. 31,363 new diagnosed infections

***Ratio: 4.7:1

In South Korea, where aggressive testing has led to a near-total disappearance of new cases, the inflection point where the number of new daily cases plateaued was reached when the ratio of tests to new cases found reached 15:1. Any ratio less than that suggests that not enough testing is being done. Yesterday’s ratio of 4.7:1 is still far behind.

US States and population in total lockdown, business lockdown, and partial restrictions – no changes in past 24 hours

***Total lockdown: (SC joined yesterday) 43 States, 306.7 million, 92.4%

***Business lockdown: 2 States (KY, MA) 14.4 million, 4.3%

Partial restrictions on business (bars, restaurants): 5 States (IA, ND^, NE, UT*, WY^) 9.7 million, 2.9%

School closure only: 2 States (AR^, SD*) 3.9 million, 1.2%

No mandatory restrictions: NONE



^restrictions on or quarantine of travelers from out of State

*some local areas under lockdowns^restrictions on or quarantine of travelers from out of State

There have been no meaningful changes in the past day.