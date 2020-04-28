Coronavirus dashboard for April 28: good news on testing at least

Here is the update through yesterday (April 27).

s usual, significant developments are in italics. There were some late-reporting States for testing yesterday, so the initially discouraging number was actually pretty good. We are now seeing much more testing, and for the last two days an actual decrease in new infections being found. One problem is that this is mainly due to one State: New York.

Discouragingly, 11 States have decided to at least partly “open up.” A few of these – Alaska and Idaho – a mainly rural and sparsely populated, with near single-digit new cases, so limited openings with social distancing restrictions can be justified. But most of the rest are recalcitrant States from the Confederacy that were among the last to issue stay-at-home orders. These will now be watched for a resurgence in cases over the next several weeks.

Here are yesterday’s numbers.