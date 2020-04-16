Coronavirus dashboard for April 16: if new infections have passed peak, what pace of decline can we expect?

NewDealdemocrat | April 16, 2020 12:43 pm



Here is the update through yesterday (April 15). Significant new items are in italics

In the US, the only significant development yesterday was that deaths rose to yet another new daily high, while infections continued to be below last week’s peak.

Since I want to look ahead, now that lockdowns appear to have worked and the number of new daily infections appears to have peaked, what should the slope of declines look like? For that, I turned to three countries in Europe all of which have seen their peaks: Spain, Germany, and Italy. Here’s what each of them look like, in order:

Spain – in the 3 weeks since peak, cases have declined by about 50% total from 10,000 per day to 5,000 per day (or 17%/week):

Figure 1

Germany – in the 2 weeks since peak, cases have declined by about 60% total from 8,000 per day to 3,200 per day (or 30%/week):