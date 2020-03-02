Novel Coronavirus and Better Unsafe than Sorry
It is possible that a known pharmaceutical called remdesivir inhibits the reproduction of the Covid-19 coronavirus. It inhibits (some) RNA dependendent RNA Polymerases — the type of enzyme the virus uses to replicated its genome and express its genes. It is known that it is a potent inhibitor of the RNA dependendent RNA Polymerases used by the MERS coronavirus
So what will be done with remdesivir ? What should be done ? Is what will be done anything like what should be done ?
I think I can guess what will be done. Different groups will work on different projects. Some labs will attempt to produce and purify the Covid-19 RNA dependent RNA polymerase to check if remdesivir inhibits it too. The patent holder, Giliad Science will start
a two Phase III trials of remdesivir. Results will be reported and then the FDA will decide whether to approve it for use.
This is good as far as it goes, but I don’t think it goes close to far enough.
I think that aside from the trials, Remdesivir should be given to patients and contacts of patients. It is known to be safe (from the trial which shows that it doesn’t cure Ebola). Also a whole lot of it should be produced starting a month ago.
The first proposal implies changing the law — making an exception to the Food and Drug Act. It also requires some organization without shareholders to bear the liability for side effects (The bill should make the US Federal Government liable). It goes completely against the standard logic that it is against patients’ interests to treat them with unproven drugs. There are two reasons to abandon that logic. First it is unconvincing in general. Second the risk of reacting too slowly to a budding pandemic is huge.
The mass production of Remdesivir is a simpler decision. The risk is a high chance of wasting tens or hundreds of millions of dollars. The risk of business as usual is a small chance of tens of millions of deaths, because drug shortages prevent effective control of the epidemic.
The logic of regulation and policy is first do no harm and better safe than sorry. Safety is not currently possible. A small c conservative approach is also small c crazy.
Ah a vaccine. Yes a candidate vaccine will exist soon. Also it will be available to actually vaccinate people in a year or two. The delay will be do to required tests of safety and effectiveness and then the time it takes to ramp up production. These problems are much worse for a vaccine than for Remdesivir. Remdesivir is known to be safe, so clinical trials have begun. It will soon be known if it works.
Standard safety testing of a candidate vaccine takes a long time. Effectivness testing takes a while. Ramping up production takes a long while. Consider Ebola. Candidate vaccines already existed in 2013. A vaccine was approved by the FDA Dec 19, 2019 It was used starting in 2018 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Does not look this way. In China epidemic is almost over with mortality between 2 and 3%.
Cases in other countries has mortality on 0.1% much like for a regular flu.
I think chances of infection of a billion people are non-existent.
Trump might have a point that spring can help — coronaroviruses worst period of spreading is winter (although there are exceptions)
As the virus is very similar (I think 80% of genome) to chicken flu the creation of vaccine is possible. Israeli scientists clain that ‘In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine’
I think the danger of the pandemic was exaggerated. In no way this is a new Spanish flu. Not even close.
Which means chances of tens million of more death are very exaggerated, highly unrealistic estimate.
There is no basis for the 0.1% death rate outside of China assertion. The ratio of deaths to cases is greater than that and many people are in serious or critical condition. The death rate is not statistically signficantly higher in China than in other countries. https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Other countries have neither the public health competence nor the ruthlessness of China (I am thinking mostly of other developing countries but the USA does seem to have problems with testing kits).
A candidate vaccine will be available soon. It will not be proven safe and effective and then mass produced soon. The argument that it is better to consider costs and benefits and not stick to the rule that first second and third do no harm applies to vaccines much more than to remdesivir (known to be safe can be quickly tested for effectiveness).
All experts agree that a vaccine will be available in a year or two. They know that candidate vaccines will exist soon. They know that the problem is proving safety and effectiveness and then producing a lot. A vaccine could be available in much less than a year. It would be used well within a year if people listened to me. But they won’t.
It probably won’t be like the Spanish Flu, because of vigorous quarantine type counter measures. A vaccine will help, but could be too late for tens of millions. Remdesivir will probably work and this will be proven fairly soon. I will probably make a difference. It could make a larger difference.
Robert:
I believe the 21st Century Cures Act would cover this issue. A brief comment: “The law builds on FDA’s ongoing work to incorporate the perspectives of patients into the development of drugs, biological products, and devices in FDA’s decision-making process. Cures enhances our ability to modernize clinical trial designs, including the use of real-world evidence, and clinical outcome assessments, which will speed the development and review of novel medical products, including medical countermeasures. https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/selected-amendments-fdc-act/21st-century-cures-act
All commenters: please note that official numbers from China are almost certainly inaccurate, both in numerator and denominator.
The total number of cases diagnosed is limited by test kits, which have recently moved from 300 kits manufactured per day to 4000 kits/day. Which is still at least an order of magnitude lower than the number of known cases. And anecdotal data coming from Chinese physicians and health workers indicates both a higher patient population than official, and many deaths not attributed to Covid (an epidemic of “pneumonia” deaths in Wuhan preceding the announcement of Covid, for example). Much is being hidden – not from us, they don’t care about us; they’re hiding the information from their own people, which they do as a general policy on most subjects.
Which is all mostly to say, treat the official Chinese numbers as unreliable, with large error bars in unpredictable directions. Look to South Korea and Singapore for reliable data; both are actively and aggressively testing, and both are strong open information societies.
Erik:
Erik:

Welcome to Angry Bear. Your comment went to moderation first (just approved it). It goes to moderation first to weed out spam, spammers, and advertising. Nice comment by-the-way. Thank you.