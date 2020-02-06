Progressive Idealism, continued . . .
In a previous post, I argued that rising incomes and increasingly liberal attitudes may move opinion and policy in a progressive direction in the United States. However, the Democratic victory in the 2018 election did not signal the start of a progressive “revolution”; it mostly reflected a predictable reaction to the unpopular policies of Trump and congressional Republicans. Any major progressive shift in policy will be hard fought and will likely take years to materialize.
Given the serious obstacles progressives face and the importance of the issues that confront us, it is critical for progressives to think carefully about how to maximize their chances for success. However, as I argued here, idealism is preventing progressives from thinking strategically about policy and politics. My goal is to persuade progressives that they can – must – be much more hard-nosed and strategic to achieve their goals. I will focus on two basic tools progressives can use to make progress in this difficult political environment – policy design and political persuasion.
Policy Design
To achieve their goals, progressives need to design policies that 1) will help win elections, or at least will not harm Democratic candidates, 2) will win over congressional allies who are not-so-progressive, or maybe even not-progressive-at-all, 3) will not trigger a backlash, 4) will withstand hostile scrutiny from the Supreme Court, and 5) are relatively immune from executive branch obstruction, because it is likely that the executive branch will fall under hostile Republican control on and off over at least the next decade, and 6) will actually achieve progressive goals if they are implemented successfully. (For a small example of a policy that may violate this final condition, see Peter Dorman here.) Designing policies to win over reluctant allies means, in part, taking into account the deep suspicion that most Americans have about the competence and fairness of government.
Political Persuasion
Winning elections and legislative allies on specific bills depends on persuasion as well as policy design. In the short run, progressives can win over voters and legislators in two ways. First, progressives can frame policies in terms of the values of those they are trying to persuade. This is an obvious point, and it would hardly be worth mentioning were it not for the fact that so much political communication violates this basic rule. (Conservatives violate this rule as well as progressives. See here.) Second, progressives can win over cross-pressured or conflicted voters simply by drawing attention to areas of agreement and downplaying areas of disagreement. In the current American context, I will argue that this means making elections about economic issues rather than social issues.
Persuasion and Value Change
In the medium term, progressives can also make progress by changing how people think in a deeper way – for example, by getting people to see that gay marriage is a just and fair institution, that trans people should be treated with respect, that marijuana should be legalized, or that racial disparities in criminal punishment are unjust. Critically, however, this kind of deeper value change takes time. Even the exceptionally rapid shifts in opinion on gay marriage and marijuana took decades (data from Pew):
This means that it is a mistake for politicians to use election campaigns to challenge prevailing values, or for progressive voters to force candidates in primaries to endorse controversial values that will cost them votes in general elections. Barry Goldwater may have nudged public opinion to the right in 1964, but he got crushed in the general election. Although there may be some room for opinion leadership in elections, by and large value change has to happen in civil society before it is reflected in election results – it is the job of activists, educators, religious leaders, etc., not political candidates.
Over the next few weeks I will give several examples to illustrate how idealistic thinking is leading some progressives astray, and what a more strategic approach to progressive politics and policy design would look like.
https://www.dissentmagazine.org/article/how-socialists-can-govern
This post by Bill Fletcher was on Dissent Magazine’s site and I thought it was very good. It is less about socialism and more about the concepts of governing power and state power.
===In a previous post, I argued that rising incomes and increasingly liberal attitudes may move opinion and policy in a progressive direction in the United States===
I believe that some of the issues of the Democratic Party and the Left is the idea of progressive idealism. Since the beginning of the Obama presidency one of the critiques of the Dems is their unwillingness to fight back against the far right and Republicans in terms of messaging. They need to be out canvassing and promoting their progressive policies. Instead they seem to have too much blind faith in the proposed “increasing liberal attitudes of the voters”. The Dems seem to think by being pro immigration and pro diversity, a more diverse population will automatically translate to a Democratic majority. That may be wishful thinking.
That is why I liked Fletcher’s post above. Instead of the Dems having blind faith that in the future we will all be sitting in circles, holding hands, and singing “Don’t worry. Be Happy”, they need to realize that until the power status quo changes then nothing will change. And power will not be given up easily. It will be a long, militant, radical, maybe violent (see Hong Kong protests), struggle. I am not sure the Dems and the Left have the stomach for it. We”ll see.
Towards the end of the documentary Century of the Self it portrays that much of the radical protests of the late 60’s and early 70’s came to an end when the state clamped down in the confrontation at Kent State. Not willing to fight the state the new activists turned to “the personal is political” which has not worked. To hold on to power the state will use any means necessary. Will the Left?
When ever (!) are you academic progressives (as opposed to cab driver progressives like me) going to catch on the easy way to unionize the USA overnight — legislation that would mandate union cert/recert/decert elections at ever private work place on a regular schedule.
In the world I live in just about everybody would vote to unionize instantly: employees of fast food, big box stores [think Walmart with only 7% labor costs — double pay with no loss of sales — probably more sales as (b)former(/b) low wage earners flock to spend their new raises] gig truck delivery drivers, you name it, THEY WANT UNIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
So when are you guys going to set aside your lofty goals and get down and support USA unions overnight????????????????
https://onlabor.org/why-not-hold-union-representation-elections-on-a-regular-schedule/
Dennis,
When you come up with something that would help unions organize. Your plan clearly does not do that in any way, shape or form.
A start:
“House Democrats Poised To Pass Major Labor Reforms Boosting Unions
Sure, the bill is D.O.A. in the Republican Senate, but progressives hope it puts down a marker on workers’ rights.
The House is set to vote Thursday on a sweeping plan to overhaul U.S. workplace law in a way that could grow union membership and rejuvenate an ailing labor movement.
With Democrats holding the chamber’s majority, the legislation ― called the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO Act ― will likely pass but then face certain death in the GOP-controlled Senate. Even so, the bill could send a strong pro-union message to progressives and create a blueprint for ambitious labor reform if Democrats can reclaim all the levers of power in Washington.
Unions have been pressing the House’s leadership to move such a bill ever since Democrats took control of the chamber after the 2018 midterm elections ― a triumph fueled in part by labor’s electoral ground game. Some moderate Democrats from districts friendly to President Donald Trump may heed the business community’s call to vote against the measure, but House leaders are confident the bill will pass, especially with three Republican co-sponsors.
The plan would significantly increase the penalties for employers who try to bust unions; make it easier for workers to unionize after rounding up a majority of signatures in their workplace; weaken anti-union “right to work” laws; and expand workers’ rights to strike and boycott, among other major reforms. One of its top backers has been Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.), chairman of the House Committee on Education and Labor.”
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/house-democrats-poised-to-pass-major-labor-reforms-boosting-unions_n_5e3b12a8c5b6d032e76d8e29
That’s a start as opposed to your plan which clearly would decimate unions. Course, you never bothered to read the bill you constantly talk about.
This bill is an example of the “Persuasion and Value Change” Eric is talking about here. Lay the groundwork first.
EMichael,
We have been through this repeatedly. You have to be putting me on.
The PRO ACT will not have Walgreen’s and Target unionized next year and you know it. Sounds well intentioned but wont see the landscape covered with unions as long as organizing means you are fired and you will be. I ask you folks out there — not EMichael — would you really expect to be free to organize at any lower wage job under PRO. Of course not!
EMichael, I cannot imagine why you cannot imagine that (b)first(/b), you have to propose legislation that (b)EVERYBODY WANTS(/b), (b)then(/b), candidates can get elected to pass the legislation, (b)only then(/b) can you pass the legislation. See, first you run for office on it, then, you get elected, only then, you pass it into law.
You don’t go right from proposing the idea to passing it through today’s hostile legislature. I don’t think anybody else needs to be told this over and over — so exactly what is up with you? I expect another blow past reality answer just machined out.
Nothing will have Walgreen’s and Target unionized next year. Your idea would insure that Walgreen’s and Target would never, ever unionize. Your bill clearly states when elections are held. Tell me the last year Walgreen’s and Target had more than a 50% turnover in their workforce.
There is a good reason why that bill has no Dem co sponsors, it would decimate unions. Somehow you read elections on a regular basis and you run with it. You ignore when those elections will happen, and you also ignore some of the other parts of the bill that are more anti-labor.
There is a reason this bill is supported by the following groups, and it sure isn’t because it is pro labor.
“AFP joins a growing nationwide coalition of over 45 pro-employee organizations seeking greater job creation and freedoms for working Americans. In a July 13 letter to Congress, the coalition calls for the passage of the ERA, adding that the legislation would “allow American workers an unencumbered opportunity to make their voice heard on whether they wish to belong to a union.”
According to a 2016 report from the Heritage Foundation, just 6 percent of workers represented by a union nationwide actually voted for the union that represents them. The other 94 percent either voted against the union, or simply inherited a union that was voted in years ago. H.R. 2723 would ensure unions remain accountable to workers by requiring periodic recertification referendums after significant workforce turnover, asking workers if they wish to remain represented by their current union.
The letter also cites the growing number of union members who support the ERA. Some of the most influential members of the coalition include:
Heritage Action for America
Americans for Tax Reform
Americans for Constitutional Liberty
Concerned Veterans for America
FreedomWorks
National Black Chamber of Commerce
Center for Union Facts
Freedom Foundation
ALEC Action
Mackinac Center for Public Policy
American Conservative Union”
https://capitalresearch.org/article/americans-for-prosperity-endorses-employee-rights-act/
“Pro-employee orginations” my ass.
“Nothing will have Walgreen’s and Target unionized next year. Your idea would insure that Walgreen’s and Target would never, ever unionize. Your bill clearly states when elections are held. Tell me the last year Walgreen’s and Target had more than a 50% turnover in their workforce.”
I’m not even going to read the rest of this until I respond to the first paragraph — which you manage to put up almost instantly in response to my post — mischaractorizing it 180 degrees as always.
The bill with the 50% turnover trigger for recert/decert (not cert!) elections is the Republican bill — as I have pointed out over and over —
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/2723/text
The bill I am proselytizing requiring regularly scheduled (every 3, 5 years?) cert/recert/decert elections is the SEIU’s Andrew Strom’s bill — as I keep pointing out as if you were new to the English language —
https://onlabor.org/why-not-hold-union-representation-elections-on-a-regular-schedule/
I don’t know what your motive is but as I said above, you’ve got to be putting me on.Post Comment