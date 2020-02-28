Open thread Feb. 28, 2020 Dan Crawford | February 28, 2020 10:56 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Here’s the thing.
What other word but deplorable can you use to describe these people?
” Yesterday, a German teenager dubbed the “anti-Greta” Thunberg for opposing climate activism made her Fox News debut.
Appearing on The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino, Naomi Seibt previewed the climate denial message she’ll deliver at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where she takes the stage today.
Citation From the February 27, 2020, edition of The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino:
DANA PERINO (HOST): Pretty much everybody knows who Greta Thunberg is by now, but you might also be reading about a fellow teenager making a name for herself in the political world, one who is set to take the stage at CPAC. Let’s bring in Naomi Seibt. She is a 19-year-old from Germany whose willingness to ask questions has earned her spot at CPAC tomorrow. It’s good to have you here, Naomi. So you have been hired by the Center for Climate and Environmental Policy, and you have just a different view about climate. What is it about the current narrative that kind of drives you crazy?
NAOMI SEIBT (HEARTLAND INSTITUTE): Well, it is mostly that there is so much fearmongering going on about this entire climate change propaganda that is being put out there. And I hate to see so many young people especially panicking about climate change, about a topic that they haven’t even done their research about. Because many young people, they claim to know a lot about the science, but they really don’t. And I tried approaching those young people in my own town and from all over the world, and most of them don’t really know what they are talking about. And they are just so fearful of what is to come. And I want to give them back their hope.
SEIBT: I absolutely believe that climate change is real. You shouldn’t ask the question “is climate change real,” because climate change has always been real. The climate has been changing for millions and billions of years. But what you should actually be asking is are humans actually destroying the planet with man-made CO2 emissions.
PERINO: And your position on that is what?
SEIBT: My position on that is no, CO2 emissions are not actually harmful to the planet. Because if you want I can talk about it more thoroughly —
PERINO: No, that’s OK. We don’t have enough time to get into all of it, I just wanted to make sure. It’s not that you think that climate change is not real, but you believe that humans have no contribution to climate change?
SEIBT: They might contribute slightly, but I think it is so insignificant that we shouldn’t focus on that. Especially we should not rush to solutions that are really not sustainable in the long term. Yeah.
PERINO: I hear you.
SEIBT: That is the main issue.
Seibt initially gained some notoriety for anti-climate rhetoric through her channel on YouTube, which is a popular platform for spreading climate misinformation.
The Heartland Institute reportedly began paying Seibt a monthly wage of approximately $2,000 after her videos went viral. In return, she began producing videos specifically for Heartland’s YouTube channel and appearing at the organization’s events. These videos and speeches, like her previous output, are full of climate denial talking points and geared toward young people. In December, Heartland headlined Seibt at its forum during the U.N. climate conference in Madrid.
Heartland, which has long promoted climate denial, has been funded by a number of fossil fuel interests and right-wing organizations such as Murray Energy, the Koch network, and the Mercer Family Foundation. Collectively, these groups have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to erode the public consensus around climate change and block support for climate solutions.”
https://www.mediamatters.org/fox-news/fox-news-just-debuted-rights-new-climate-denier-darlingPost Comment