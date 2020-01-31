Eric Kramer | January 31, 2020 8:45 am



will it survive anywhere else?

Many people (including me) are worried about the failure of democracy here. But what happens in the rest of the world if democracy fails here, with the leading countries outside Europe authoritarian or leaning authoritarian, and European democracy looking a bit frayed around the edges? And if authoritarianism is ascendant around the world, what would be the chance of a democratic restoration here? This is above my pay grade, but I’m not optimistic . . . thoughts?