Dan Crawford | December 29, 2019 5:34 am



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for December 23 – 27 at Seeking Alpha

My last Weekly Indicators post of the year isĀ up at Seeking Alpha.

The producer side of the economy seems to be worsening, while initial jobless claims suggest some weakness is spreading over to the consumer side.

As usual, clicking over and reading helps reward me a little bit for the effort I put in.