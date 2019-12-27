Two Can’t Miss Sessions in San Diego Next Week

Well, I can’t miss them because I’m in them. You can, but why would you?

Climate Crisis Mitigation: Implementing a Green New Deal and More

Union for Radical Political Economics: Paper Session

Friday, Jan. 3, 10:15am–12:15pm

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego – La Jolla B

“Financial Bailout Spending Would Have Paid for Thirty Years of Climate Crisis Mitigation: Implementing a Global Green New Deal and Marshall Plan” – Ron Baiman, Benedictine University

“Green New Deal: Interdisciplinary Heterodox Approaches” – Mathew Forstater, University of Missouri–Kansas City; Fadhel Kaboub, Denison University; Michael Murray, Bemidji State University

“The Climate Crisis and the Green New Deal: The Issue Is the Issue, After All” – Peter Dorman, Evergreen State College (emeritus)

Chair: Ron Baiman